AvMet Applications Expands SmartSky® Predictive Weather Data Suite

News provided by

SmartSky Networks

06 Sep, 2023, 16:42 ET

Adds Live Weather Impacts for Airports, Terminal Airspace, and Jet Routes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, and AvMet Applications Inc., prediction provider for aviation weather impacts, today announced an agreement that brings AvMet Service offerings to the SmartSky Predictive Weather Data Suite delivered via the SmartSky Skytelligence® aviation data exchange. For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to AvMet's predictive Weather Impact Outlook data sets. The predictive weather suite offering is made possible through SmartSky's next generation ATG network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which include Skytelligence. 

Continue Reading
For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to AvMet’s predictive Weather Impact Outlook data sets. The predictive weather suite offering is made possible through SmartSky’s next generation ATG network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which include Skytelligence®.
For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to AvMet’s predictive Weather Impact Outlook data sets. The predictive weather suite offering is made possible through SmartSky’s next generation ATG network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which include Skytelligence®.

AvMet Applications offers solutions that help to enhance flight planning processes with live Forecast/Observed Weather Impact Outlooks. These predictive services include significant weather impacts for airports, key arrival and departure terminal airspace, and jet routes. This service is available for any airport in the US as well as selected aerodromes globally.

Forecasts are updated hourly with the 24-hour predictive weather impact scoring continuously ranking the severity of weather impact. "Knowing what to expect can help airline operations centers, pilots, crew planning and customer services to better prepare for potential traffic disruptions, thus benefiting airports and related services, travel insurance agencies, business travel services, air cargo services and the flying public," said Mark Klopfenstein, President of AvMet.

The Skytelligence data exchange is a key element of SmartSky's Digital Solutions offerings, which are powered by its patented innovations and tools. The Skytelligence data exchange brings together data from numerous providers for single-point delivery via APIs, which are then used by EFBs or ground-based systems. These combined capabilities make SmartSky a key enabler for aviation's digital transformation. SmartSky's Predictive Weather Data Suite brings together multiple predictive weather providers to supply aviation with enhanced situational awareness not available from other sources. The SmartSky ATG network provides the very low latency, high-capacity data flow, to and from the plane, that is necessary to enable the connected aircraft.

"AvMet Applications' weather impact awareness is key to keeping the aviation system surrounding the airport functioning smoothly on the ground and in the sky," said Sean Reilly, Vice President of Digital Solutions and Air Transport for SmartSky. "The ability to accurately predict weather impacts on air traffic and, as a result, predict flight delays is vital for the aviation industry and can be a significant contributor to sustainability, saving fuel costs from inflight delays as well as for takeoffs and landings. Through our partnership with AvMet, SmartSky can help our customers better prepare for and avoid potential delays."

About SmartSky
SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com 

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

SmartSky Networks, SmartSky, and Skytelligence are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SmartSky Networks, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

About AvMet Applications, Inc.
Since its founding in 2000, AvMet Applications has been developing state-of-the-art analysis tools and weather-aware fast time simulation models that can identify and measure the impact of adverse weather on aviation operations. Our mission is to help the aviation community answer questions associated with weather impacts: "When and where will adverse weather be disruptive? What is the expected impact on my operation? What can we do to reduce this negative impact?" Customized Weather Interpretation without Complication.

Media Contact  
Mark Hazlin  
Phone: (202) 289-4001  
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.smartskynetworks.com  

SOURCE SmartSky Networks

Also from this source

FLASH Weather AI and SmartSky® Team up to Bring Predictive Lightning Capabilities to Aviation

Volato Inks Agreement to Equip Fractional Fleet with SmartSky® Inflight Connectivity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.