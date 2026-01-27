Avnan Introduces Customizable Heat Pump Control & Diagnostic Platform at AHR Expo 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnan , a custom electronics engineering and manufacturing partner specializing in HVAC control systems, will present its Heat Pump Control & Diagnostic Platform at the AHR Expo , February 2–4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada with live demonstrations in Booth C545 .

Avnan's Heat Pump Control & Diagnostic Platform is designed to help OEMs simplify product development while improving performance, reliability, and serviceability across residential and light commercial heat pump systems. The scalable platform enables manufacturers to standardize control architectures and differentiate products with built-in diagnostics and real-time data access.

Combining a universal control board with a mobile diagnostics app, the platform gives service teams fast, secure access to system data, enabling quicker commissioning, faster troubleshooting, and reduced service time overall enhancing the brand experience for end users. Optional BACnet compatibility allows seamless integration with Building Management Systems for centralized monitoring and long-term visibility.

With embedded diagnostics and continuous system monitoring, the platform supports higher uptime, lower maintenance costs, and improved energy efficiency delivering measurable value for OEMs, service providers, and building owners alike.

"The Heat Pump Control & Diagnostic Platform reflects our focus on engineering solutions that scale across product families while improving serviceability in the field," said Allan Read, Chief Operations Officer at Avnan. "By combining embedded controls, structured diagnostics, and mobile access, we enable OEMs to deploy more robust, serviceable, and efficient heat pump systems." The platform is available for OEM integration into new heat pump designs or as a scalable upgrade to existing HVAC control architectures.

Avnan will demonstrate the Heat Pump Control & Diagnostic Platform at the AHR Expo Product Showcase on February 3 at 5:15pm in Theatre C. Attend the showcase for a chance to win a $250 prize.

About Avnan

Avnan is an award-winning electronics engineering and manufacturing partner with over 30 years of experience supporting OEMs from concept through scalable production. Specializing in custom electronic controls, PCB assemblies, wire harnesses, and electromechanical components, Avnan delivers DfX-driven, production-ready solutions supported by global manufacturing and supply chain expertise. Serving HVAC, home appliance, renewable energy, and automotive markets, Avnan provides end-to-end services, from design and validation to production and logistics, while simplifying complexity, reducing risk, and ensuring high-quality, cost-effective outcomes.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=325AHR.

SOURCE Avnan