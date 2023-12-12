AVO CIGARS TO COLLABORATE WITH WORLD-RENOWNED DJ D-NICE FOR THE LIMITED EDITION AVO EXPRESSIONS 2024

News provided by

Avo Cigars

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avo Cigars, a leader in hand-made premium cigars, will collaborate with world-renowned DJ D-NICE for the limited edition "Avo Expressions 2024." Only 2500, 15 count boxes will be created of this exclusive brand.

Continue Reading
AVO CIGARS TO COLLABORATE WITH WORLD-RENOWNED DJ D-NICE FOR THE LIMITED EDITION AVO EXPRESSIONS 2024
AVO CIGARS TO COLLABORATE WITH WORLD-RENOWNED DJ D-NICE FOR THE LIMITED EDITION AVO EXPRESSIONS 2024

The Avo Expressions line of cigars was created with the purpose of collaborating with individuals who are true experts in their craft, following in the footsteps of the late Avo Uvezian, the founder of AVO Cigars. Avo Uvezian was a musician and composer who later life skillfully channeled his musical genius into the creation of cigars that reflected his creative talents.

The AVO Expressions 2024 release will highlight the globally recognized artistic talent of DJ D-NICE. The inspiration of the blend comes from D-NICE's unique ability to guide audiences on a musical journey. 

From the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, legendary artist, DJ, and photographer, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, has moved millions via his revolutionary virtual "Club Quarantine." His global influence has been acknowledged repeatedly, including as a nominee for Time Magazine's "2020 Person of the Year" and being named the NAACP Image Awards 2021 "Entertainer of The Year".

In 2021, he took his talent to the iconic Met and Kennedy Center Honors Galas. Last year, he was at the 94th Academy Awards. He also headlined and co-produced a special sold-out presentation of "Club Quarantine Live" at the legendary Carnegie Hall and made history at the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Other notable appearances include Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

As timeless as Avo's music is, this blend aims to be one for the ages.

More information about the Avo Cigars Expressions 2024 will be made available in the coming months.

ABOUT AVO CIGARS

AVO Cigars started when the brand's founder, Avo Uvezian, a legendary jazz and cigar composer of global fame orchestrated his passion for each into the soul of this brand.  It's the ability to elevate the moment, to connect with the energy and to "CHANGE THE TEMPO" that defines AVO Cigars. Those very same qualities are reflected in the heart and soul of those of undeniable character who align with and carry on the rhythm of this iconic brand of fine cigars.

Media Contact:
Liza M Santana/Gabriel Pineres
305.968.2384 /786.541.7411
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Avo Cigars

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.