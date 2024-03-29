AVO Cigars to Release the Highly Anticipated Limited Edition Avo Expressions 2024: A Collaboration with World-Renowned DJ D-NICE

The Avo Expressions 2024 will be made available to the U.S. public on April 18.

MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVO Cigars, a leader in hand-made premium cigars announces the release of the "Avo Expressions 2024." This highly anticipated blend is a collaboration with world-renowned DJ D-NICE. Only 6,900 boxes containing fifteen cigars were created of this exclusive brand.

The Avo Expressions line of cigars was created with the purpose of collaborating with individuals who are true experts in their craft, following in the footsteps of the late Avo Uvezian, the founder of AVO Cigars. Avo Uvezian was a musician and composer, who later in life skillfully channeled his musical genius into the creation of cigars that reflected his creative talents.

The AVO Expressions 2024 draws artistic inspiration from DJ-Nice's dynamic world of mixing music, through disc jockeying (DJing), echoing the DJ's skill by crafting a captivating and stimulating journey, with AVO's expertise in blending and rolling. To capture the innovative spirit of DJ D-Nice's artistic creation, AVO has added a Bourbon cask aged filler tobacco, to enrich the blend with delightful caramel notes. The toro's pigtail concludes the harmonious experience and highlights AVO's elevated level of craftsmanship.

"We are proud to introduce the AVO Expressions Limited Edition 2024. This latest offering is a testament to our brand's philosophy of marrying the art of cigar making with creative flavor profiles. It is a tribute to the artistic expression and innovation at the heart of AVO Cigars," stated Edward Simon, CMO at Oettinger Davidoff. "AVO Expressions with its harmonious blend is a must-try, for both long-time fans and new explorers of the AVO Cigars journey."

Taste experience.

The taste journey of the 50 RG toro cigar begins with a harmony of sweet cream and cedar wood, then transitions into a rich blend of coffee and spice, concluding with a smooth trio of caramel, buttercream, and roasted coffee. Just as a DJ curates an evening of music, AVO Expressions has been blended to take aficionados on a comparable journey of taste, evolving elegantly from one note to the next.

Wrapper: Ecuador

Binder: Mexico

Filler: Dominican Republic & United States

MSRP: $18.00 per cigar

The AVO Expressions cigars are housed in elegant wooden boxes, engraved with motifs inspired by the artistry of DJing. These unique boxes reflect the creativity and rhythm that parallels the DJ's craft and are limited to 6,900 boxes, each containing fifteen toro cigars.

ABOUT DJ D-NICE

From the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, legendary artist, DJ, and photographer, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, has moved millions via his revolutionary virtual "Club Quarantine." His global influence has been acknowledged repeatedly, including as a nominee for Time Magazine's "2020 Person of the Year" and being named the NAACP Image Awards 2021 "Entertainer of The Year". In 2021, he took his talent to the iconic Met and Kennedy Center Honors Galas. Last year, he was at the 94th Academy Awards.

ABOUT AVO CIGARS

AVO Cigars started when the brand's founder, Avo Uvezian, a legendary jazz and cigar composer of global fame orchestrated his passion for each into the soul of this brand. It is the ability to elevate the moment, to connect with the energy and to "CHANGE THE TEMPO" that defines AVO Cigars. Those very same qualities are reflected in the heart and soul of those of undeniable character who align with and continue the rhythm of this iconic brand of fine cigars.

