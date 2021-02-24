Avo for All: Dunkin' Introduces Avocado Toast

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' stands apart for making the menu choices Americans crave even more convenient, and now the brand is tapping into a toasty, tasty trend for its newest on-the-go option. Beginning today, Dunkin' is introducing new Avocado Toast, making this popular pick for breakfast or brunch available for everyone to enjoy quickly and conveniently as part of any busy day. Spring also brings guests across the country a Dunkin' spin on a classic sandwich with two varieties of new Grilled Cheese Melts.

Dunkin's Avocado Toast features creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread made with four simple ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. This smooth combination is spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin's authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe created especially by Dunkin' using a true Sourdough starter for a tangy twist that elevates the Avocado Toast. For an extra dash of flavor, the avocado is then topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic. Dunkin's Avocado Toast is available for $2.99 and is served in a special portable box, perfect to help guests enjoy avocado anywhere they'd like.

For an extra perk, beginning today, February 24, through March 23, DD Perks® members can earn points toward a free beverage reward twice as fast with 2X points (10 points per dollar rather than five) on Avocado Toast purchases.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "Dunkin's new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin'. We've taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go. With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin's Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu."

Dunkin' also has other new savory choices for those seeking something substantial alongside their Dunkin' drink, today launching the new Grilled Cheese Melt and Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham. The Dunkin' Grilled Cheese Melt is served on Sourdough Bread with two varieties of delicious melted cheese, white cheddar and American, while the Dunkin' Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham adds savory black forest ham.

Today also marks the official launch of Dunkin's full spring menu. In addition to Avocado Toast and Grilled Cheese Melts, Dunkin' has added the following items to their spring menu:

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it's sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.

adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it's sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture. Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness.

elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness. The Charli Cold Foam offers a remix of Charli's go-to Dunkin' order that debuted on Dunkin' menus in September 2020 . The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin' favorite – a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel – now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.

offers a remix of Charli's go-to Dunkin' order that debuted on Dunkin' menus in . The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin' favorite – a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel – now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. The Blueberry Matcha Latte is a delightfully delicious combination of our sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests' choice of milk. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the pairing of blueberry flavor and Matcha creates an irresistible handcrafted beverage.

is a delightfully delicious combination of our sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests' choice of milk. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the pairing of blueberry flavor and Matcha creates an irresistible handcrafted beverage. The Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin's signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness.

features Dunkin's signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness. Irish Creme Flavored Coffee is a smooth velvety flavor, with notes of sweet creme and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey, available in Dunkin's hot, iced, and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin's crafted espresso drinks. Returning favorite Irish Creme will be available at select Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

