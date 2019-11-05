AVO Transportation and Language Solutions Announces U.S. Partnership with Uber Health

The multi-faceted partnership includes a variety of benefits designed to enhance the accessibility of rideshare to injured employees. "The traditional workers' compensation transportation model is severely outdated. Every patient's experience begins and ends with their ride, and the amount of trip information is severely limited," AVO co-founder Robert Jarvis said. AVO's president Fred Schafer added that the partnership brings insurance carriers and employers "a modern-day option for their non-emergency medical transportation needs and can now request an Uber when they need one."

Cost savings are inherent with using Uber Health, "Covering rush requests brings a new dimension to the industry with the addition of Uber" said Robert Jarvis. "Now we can fulfill those requests that come in at the last minute by leveraging the Uber network and platform."

The deal also includes the ability for AVO to schedule future transports with Uber Health. Ride notifications can be sent to injured workers via phone, text or email. AVO's platform also has tracking functionality that can be customized by client needs.

"We are pleased to partner with AVO and further our work to deliver quality and cost-effective non-emergency medical transportation," stated Dan Trigub, Head of Uber Health. "By further integrating our technology, we can help drive down healthcare costs and aim to improve patient outcomes."

