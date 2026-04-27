Avoca Raises $125M+ at $1B Valuation to Power America's Services Economy With AI

Backed by Meritech, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Amplify Partners, and Y Combinator, Avoca is on track to book $1B in jobs this year

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avoca, the leading AI platform for America's services economy, announced it has raised more than $125 million across Seed, Series A, and Series B funding at a $1 billion valuation. The Series B funding was led by Meritech and General Catalyst, and the Series A was led by Kleiner Perkins.

While most AI solutions today have focused on optimizing desk work and efficiency–email, docs, decks–the front office of the $1T+ services economy has lacked solutions tailored to specific industry needs. Avoca is transforming this narrative, powering 24/7 call handling, scheduling, custom marketing campaigns, and customer follow-ups, while giving service businesses the AI tools that match the quality of work they deliver.

"Every successful contractor already has a winning playbook. Answer every call. Follow up relentlessly. Fill the board before it empties. Provide the highest quality service," said Apurva Shrivastava, co-founder of Avoca. "The reality is that execution breaks down when demand spikes or when teams are stretched thin."

"Our AI is always on. It can answer a call and book a job directly at 3 a.m. It can autonomously revive that $15,000 unsold estimate from eight months ago sitting in your system. It creates and launches a new marketing campaign tailored to your customer. It turns the chaos of a seasonal business into a machine," he added.

Avoca provides AI-powered voice and workflow automation that answers every inbound lead within a few seconds, books jobs directly into customer CRMs, relentlessly follows up on outstanding estimates, and dynamically drives new lead flow based on technician capacity. The result is higher utilization, faster response times, and revenue recovered for individual businesses every year.

"Home services is one of the last great underdigitized markets. Early on, it was hard to break into, as contractors were skeptical of AI," said Tyson Chen, co-founder of Avoca. "Once we earned that trust, we uncovered an abundance of opportunity on the other side. Now, we're leapfrogging the industry straight into the AI era alongside our customers."

Avoca has established partnerships with ServiceTitan, Nexstar, and Clover, and its customers are some of the largest operators in the country, such as Turnpoint, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, and Goettl. In 2025, the company surpassed eight figures in annual recurring revenue and continues to see rapid adoption as contractors look to generate more demand without straining their existing systems.

"If you're in this industry and you mention AI, the first word out of everyone's mouth is Avoca," said Bryan Enders, the owner of H.L. Bowman, a full-service HVAC and plumbing company based in Pennsylvania.

"Since we started using Avoca, our booking rates have jumped dramatically, and we're capturing far more demand after hours and during peak storms. Additionally, our customers love speaking to the AI. It's allowed us to make sure we never miss a customer in their time of need," said Keith Chisholm, CTO of Sila Services, one of the largest HVAC, plumbing, and electrical operators in the country.

This year alone, Avoca is on track to book $1 billion in jobs. Customers achieve booking rates on par with their top CSRs, while capturing millions in additional annual revenue. Avoca's AI consistently follows up on outstanding estimates and identifies new job opportunities within the existing customer base, automatically generating demand.

"Three years ago, AI voice for home services wasn't a category. Avoca created it," said Alex Clayton, General Partner at Meritech Capital. "Today, every major contractor in America knows the name."

"There's no shortage of software built for software companies. Avoca is building an AI workforce for the people who actually keep America running–millions of service businesses across the country." said Vedant Suri, Partner at General Catalyst. "We're proud to partner with Apurva and Tyson as Avoca becomes essential infrastructure for the services economy."

Looking ahead, Avoca is expanding beyond home services into every service-based business that depends on phones, technicians, and tight schedules, including moving, junk removal, automotive services, and property management.

"What excites me about Avoca is that they're applying AI where execution is the real bottleneck," said Leigh Marie Braswell, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "Tyson and Apurva have built something that feels less like a tool and more like core infrastructure for how this industry operates."

"The physical world still needs to be maintained," said Chen. "The people who do that work deserve the same operational firepower that Fortune 500 companies have had for decades. We're building that infrastructure and putting it in their hands."

About Avoca

Avoca builds AI agents for service businesses, handling chat, email, voice calls, and SMS across the entire customer journey. From answering inbound conversations and booking jobs to running outbound campaigns and coaching CSRs, Avoca helps operators across HVAC, plumbing, automotive, moving, and other service industries capture every lead and convert more demand.

Avoca is headquartered in New York City and has an office in Santa Barbara. Follow Avoca on LinkedIn and X, and learn more at www.avoca.ai.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Avoca AI