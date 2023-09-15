AVOCADO AWARDED TRAILBLAZER AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP ON CLIMATE

News provided by

Avocado Green Mattress

15 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Avocado recognized for environmental and social leadership at annual Net-Zero Conference.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Avocado, the leaders in organic and eco-luxury sleep products, was named a recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the annual Net Zero Conference.

Each year, the Trailblazer Awards celebrate leaders who are working to build a net zero future. Awardees include changemakers who are making an impact in the areas of climate, carbon, equity, ESG, resilience, net zero, and more.

Continue Reading
Avocado was recognized for environmental and social leadership at annual Net-Zero Conference.
Avocado was recognized for environmental and social leadership at annual Net-Zero Conference.

"Receiving the Trailblazer Award is an honor and we're so grateful for the recognition," said Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "From the start, our mission at Avocado has been to use our business as a force for good, while raising the bar for environmental and social responsibility."

As a member of 1% For the Planet, Avocado has donated to more than 40 organizations that fight climate change, food insecurity, deforestation, and more. Avocado, a Certified B Corp, also diverts 78% of its waste from the landfill and donates all of its returned mattresses, pillows, and bedding to shelters in its nationwide network. They certify their products to MADE SAFE, Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS), and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) standards and have been Climate Neutral Certified since 2019. Through their partnership with Ceres, Avocado also advocates for state and federal policies that help fight the climate crisis.

"We're thrilled to present Avocado with a Trailblazer Award at the Net Zero Conference," said Net Zero CEO Drew Shula. "People who lead businesses make choices every day, big and small, that have real impact on people and the planet, and Avocado is a true trailblazer in proving the philosophy that for-profit businesses can be a force for good."

In addition to the Trailblazer Award, Avocado was recently nominated for 1% For the Planet's Summit Award and was that organization's inaugural Pinnacle Award recipient. Last year, B Corp also named Avocado as one of its Best For the World companies.

"We still feel like our sustainability journey has only begun," said Hann. "We're fueled by the possibilities to make an even greater positive impact, and to do our part to create a better future for all."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Also from this source

AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES FALL SALE WITH BIG SAVINGS

AVOCADO GREEN OPENS DOORS TO BOULDER EXPERIENCE CENTER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.