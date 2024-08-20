Avocado Green Brands Announces Key Leadership Promotions and New Hires to Support Strategic Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Brands is thrilled to announce key promotions and new hires as part of our strategic plan to support growth and enhance our wholesale and retail operations. These changes reflect our commitment to leadership excellence and operational efficiency as we continue to expand our presence in over 400 locations and employ talent across multiple countries.

Matthew Anderson Promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) ( LinkedIn Profile )

We are excited to announce Matthew Anderson's promotion to Chief Operating Officer. With nearly 30 years of experience in the mattress industry, Matt will oversee daily operations to ensure efficiency and effectiveness across the organization. His strategic vision will drive organizational goals, track and evaluate performance metrics, and foster a culture of leadership and growth. Matt's career began at Sleep Train in 1995, and he later served as an executive at Mattress Firm, where he gained extensive experience in sales, operations, technology, and acquisitions. In 2022 Matt joined Avocado as SVP of Executive Strategy to develop organizational alliance for the company's next stage of growth, which he did through QBR's, strategic initiatives, goal setting and assigning department KPI's. Many of the processes Matt implemented helped drive better customer experiences, empower leaders, and improve operational efficiencies.

Patrick Wolf Joins as Senior Vice President of Sales and Training ( LinkedIn Profile )

We are pleased to welcome Patrick Wolf as our new Senior Vice President of Sales and Training. Patrick brings a unique background with eight years as a Military Police in the Marines and several years as a Police Officer. His career in the mattress industry began in 2000, with his most recent role as VP of Sales for Diamond Mattress. At Avocado, Patrick will lead our wholesale division, focusing on developing strategic partnerships and driving sales growth.

Matt Jessell Hired as Vice President of Sales for the Retail Division ( LinkedIn Profile )

We are delighted to announce that Matt Jessell has joined Avocado as the Vice President of Sales for our retail division. Matt will oversee retail sales, digital sales, and enterprise customer service. With a career that began at Sleep Train in 1993, Matt has held various roles, progressing to Vice President. His leadership was integral to the operations, sales, and customer service for Sleep Train, Mattress Discounters, and Mattress Firm, making him a perfect fit for our expanding retail operations.

Randy Salvante Promoted to Vice President of Operations ( LinkedIn Profile )

We are proud to announce the promotion of Randy Salvante to Vice President of Operations. Randy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise. In his new role, Randy will lead demand planning, purchasing, logistics, data management, and inventory control to ensure seamless and efficient operations. His strategic plans for manufacturing operations will align with our objectives to be best in class.

As we continue our journey from startup to industry disruptor, these leadership changes are critical to executing our strategic plan and achieving our mission. We congratulate Matthew Anderson, Patrick Wolf, Matt Jessell, and Randy Salvante on their new roles and look forward to their contributions to our future success.

About Avocado Green Brands

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters." Our products are available in over 400 locations worldwide.

