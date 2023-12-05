AVOCADO GREEN EXPANDS AMERICAN MADE FURNITURE LINE

News provided by

Avocado Green Mattress

05 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Eco-luxury brand debuts new upholstered furniture line, including bench, stool, and lounge chair — all on sale now with code HOLIDAY.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado, makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding and quality American-made furniture, recently debuted a new upholstered furniture line, including a mid-century modern lounge chair and ottoman, a bench, and a stool.

For a limited time, Avocado's entire furniture collection, which also includes bed frames, side tables, dressers, and Avocado's Zero Waste Furniture Line, is currently 10% off with the code HOLIDAY. 

Avocado's new upholstered furniture line reflects local craftsmanship and ethical sourcing. Avocado upholsters the line with luxurious, renewable alpaca fiber and GOLS-certified latex for long-lasting support. Each piece is made by hand in Avocado's Los Angeles woodshop, where their carpenters use impeccable craftsmanship to ensure long-lasting, durable heirlooms. 

"Nobody makes furniture quite like we do," said Brooke Witt, Avocado's VP of Product Marketing and Affiliates. "Our new upholstered furniture line is all made by hand in Los Angeles with renewable, ethically-sourced materials that redefine eco-luxury."

Using the code HOLIDAY, shoppers can also save up to $1,360 on Avocado's award-winning certified organic mattresses. Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all revenue throughout their Holiday Sale to the Farmlink Project, a nonprofit that fights for a world where everyone has access to the food they need by making the world's produce available to anyone. Every purchase will help Avocado and Farmlink rescue millions of pounds of food, providing 1.3 million meals for families in need located where Avocado has a store presence.

"Our mission is to be the world's most sustainable brand," says Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "For us, that means not just fighting for environmental causes, but taking care of the people in our communities, too. We're so proud to partner with Farmlink to help feed families in need this holiday."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

