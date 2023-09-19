AVOCADO GREEN GETS SOFTER WITH LAUNCH OF NEW PLUSH MATTRESSES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado's best-selling mattresses just got more plush. Recently, Avocado, the leader in organic mattresses and bedding, launched new plush versions of their award-winning Green and Luxury organic mattresses. Avocado now has firm, medium, and plush version of both mattresses. They also launched a full line of Eco Organic Mattress Toppers.

"We all sleep a little differently," said Brooke Witt, Avocado Vice President of Product Marketing. "Our mission is to have a certified organic mattress or topper that works for everyone, while raising the bar for social and environmental responsibility."

At 17" thick, and with 17 layers, the Luxury Organic Ultra Plush mattress is a true indulgence. The mattress has up to 1,459 8"-tall, individually wrapped coils. An attached pillow-top filled with 3" of eco-INSTITUT® certified Talalay latex delivers plush cushioning. The mattress includes alpaca, wool, silk, and hemp. Avocado developed the mattress for sleepers who want the ultimate in plushness, without sacrificing support.

Meanwhile, the new Green Box-Top Mattress builds off Avocado's flagship mattress. The Box-Top version of its award-winning Green Mattress, at 15.5" thick, features an attached comfort layer filled with 3" of eco-INSTITUT® certified Talalay latex rubber foam — a plusher option compared to Dunlop latex — for a total of 6" of body-contouring latex cushioning.

"Our new plush mattresses are insanely comfortable," said Witt. "These certified organic mattresses truly raise the bar for eco-luxury."

Avocado also debuted 2" and 3"medium and plush versions of its affordable Eco Organic Topper. GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex delivers a medium feel, while Avocado harnesses eco-INSTITUT® certified Talalay latex for a soft feel.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

