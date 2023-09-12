AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES FALL SALE WITH BIG SAVINGS

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company offers up to $800 off their new Luxury Ultra Plush Mattress.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is kicking off their annual Fall Sale with huge deals. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering huge savings on select pillows and mattresses, including $800 off their new Luxury Ultra Plush mattress.

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale and beyond to Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a nonprofit investing in and empowering women-led, grassroots climate solutions around the world.

During Avocado's Fall Sale, shoppers will save an unbelievable $800 off Avocado's NEW Luxury Organic Ultra Plush Mattress.
Using the code FALL800, shoppers can support climate solutions and enjoy up to $800 off Avocado's new absurdly luxurious, 17"-thick Luxury Ultra Plush Mattress. Meanwhile, customers eyeing Avocado's GOTS certified organic Latex Mattress will save a whopping 30%, or $1,499 — no code needed. Customers interested in the Vegan and Green Mattress will save $400 on the new box-top and pillow-top versions with code FALL400 and $200 on the standard versions with code FALL200. The affordable Eco Organic Mattress is $100 off with code FALL100.

Shoppers will also save 30% on Avocado's limited-edition affordable percale cotton pillows, 50% on fleece lounge and organic cotton collections, and 30% off their alpaca sweater collection — no code needed.

Every order placed during the sale and beyond will support WEA, an organization investing in the future of the planet by ensuring women have the resources they need to create lasting change in their communities.

"WEA's commitment to climate solutions aligns with Avocado's mission to fight back against the climate crisis and raise the bar for environmental and social responsibility," said Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability.

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, invests in climate change solutions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

