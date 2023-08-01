AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES MASSIVE FURNITURE FLASH SALE

Avocado Green Mattress

01 Aug, 2023, 14:47 ET

B Corp "Best For the World" company offers 20 percent off bed frames, bases, dressers, night stands and more.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green — makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products — rarely has a sale like this. For one week only, shoppers can save 20 percent on all furniture, including solid wood bed frames, dressers, night stands, and Avocado's Zero Waste furniture collection.

From August 1 to August 7 only, shoppers can use the code SAVE20 on AvocadoMattress.com to save up to $680 on bed frames, up to $920 on dressers, and up to $340 on night stands. Avocado crafts all its furniture in its woodshop in Los Angeles with ethically sourced timber.

Avocado Green offers 20 percent off bed frames, bases, dressers, night stands and more.
"Our handcrafted furniture is as elegant as it is sustainable," said Brooke Witt, Avocado's Vice President of Product Marketing. "We're proud to craft our furniture in Los Angeles with American timber, while meeting some of the highest standards for environmental and social responsibility."

Furniture paints and finishes are among the leading causes of indoor air pollution because they emit VOCs (volatile organic compounds). But Avocado only uses non off-gasing materials, including a zero-VOC finish from ECOS®, which is organic and odor-free. For assembly, Avocado uses safe, fumeless Titebond Wood Glues.

Avocado's furniture is integral to its Zero Waste Project. Avocado has an entire line of furniture made with upcycled wood remnants. By being intentional about materials and manufacturing, they've achieved an overall waste diversion rate of 78%.

And as part of Avocado's Giving initiative, through which they donate 1% of all revenue to nonprofits registered with 1% For the Planet, all sales during the furniture flash sale will support the interrelated issues of climate change, healthy food systems, land management, water resources, pollution, and wildlife diversity.

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's "Best for the World™" brands — Avocado measures and reduces its footprint, compensates for all of its emissions by investing in climate change solutions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

