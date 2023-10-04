AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES RECYCLED SILK DUVET INSERT

News provided by

Avocado Green Mattress

04 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

Avocado just took eco-luxury to new heights.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado, makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding, just took eco-luxury to another level with their new recycled silk duvet insert.

To make the comforter, Avocado fills a soft, 400-thread-count, GOTS-certified organic cotton case with renewable, recycled mulberry silk — one of the finest silks in the world. Perfect for every season, the comforter stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It's lightweight, breathable, thermoregulating, and machine washable.

"Our recycled silk comforter is the pinnacle of sustainable luxury," said Annie Graybill, Avocado's Director of Product Marketing. "Wonderfully cozy, practical, and gentle on the planet — that's just how we do things at Avocado."

While silk production requires less water than other fabrics, it also relies on domesticated silkworms that feed on the leaves of the mulberry tree. That's why Avocado uses recycled silk for its Silk Duvet Insert. It's a more ethical option compared to virgin silk. Plus, recycled silk reduces waste by keeping silk scraps out of landfills and giving them new life as luxurious, sustainable bedding.

The new product is consistent with Avocado's Project Zero Waste. Avocado has an overall waste diversion rate of 78% and its goal is at least 80%. Avocado is always seeking innovative ways to be more sustainable — while never compromising the luxury feel of its products. From materials to manufacturing and shipping, Avocado understands that every small decision contributes to its larger impact.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado also donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Also from this source

AVOCADO ORGANIC MATTRESSES AND TOPPERS EARN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING SEAL

AVOCADO GREEN GETS SOFTER WITH LAUNCH OF NEW PLUSH MATTRESSES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.