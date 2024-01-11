AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS ACHIEVES LANDMARK 85% LANDFILL DIVERSION CERTIFICATION FOR SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING

Eco-luxury mattress brand earns coveted zero waste to landfill validation for diverting 85% of its mattress and furniture manufacturing waste from the landfill.   

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado, a pioneering brand in eco-friendly mattresses and American-made furniture, has set a new industry precedent by achieving Zero Waste to Landfill Verification from UL Solutions, achieving a landfill diversion rate of 85% at its Fullerton, Calif. campus in accordance to UL 2799, the Standard for Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Zero Waste to Landfill. This achievement positions Avocado as the first company in the mattress and bedding sector to earn such a certification, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"This accomplishment is a testament to Avocado's innovative spirit and dedication to sustainability," said Oscar Ruiz, Avocado's Chief Manufacturing Officer. "Achieving an 85% diversion rate from landfills is not just a milestone for us, but a beacon for the entire mattress manufacturing industry, demonstrating the viability and importance of sustainable practices."

The certification confirms that just 15% of Avocado's production waste reaches landfills, with the company effectively recycling or upcycling the remaining 85%. Since the inception of Project Zero Waste in 2020, Avocado has significantly improved its waste management processes, enhancing its landfill diversion rate by 33%. The company ambitiously aims to reach a 90% diversion rate by 2025.

"Waste diversion can save resources, protect the environment, and reflect corporate social responsibility," said Michael Savarie, program manager in the Retail and Consumer Products Group at UL Solutions. "It can also help companies obtain economic benefits and, most importantly, reduce carbon emissions, helping them achieve corporate carbon neutrality goals," said Savarie.

Avocado's zero waste journey began in 2020 when it became the first bedding company to have its landfill waste diversion process validated by UL Solutions. Avocado has since introduced innovative products crafted from upcycled materials, such as their Zero Waste Collection, featuring items made from wood scraps in their Los Angeles workshop, and pillows utilizing upcycled latex. Partnering with recycling firms, Avocado also transforms wood offcuts into mulch and office furniture.

The impact of zero-waste manufacturing is profound. Utilizing recycled or upcycled materials diminishes the need for new, virgin materials, which are more resource-intensive to produce. This circular model is critical in reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

As a Climate Neutral Certified brand and one of B Corp's Best for the World brands, Avocado minimizes its carbon footprint, invests in climate change solutions, and supports legislative efforts to address the climate crisis.

From its inception, Avocado has been driven by a vision to transform the mattress industry with eco-friendly and luxurious products. The company has expanded its range to include bedding, furniture, bath, skincare, and sustainable loungewear, all while upholding its mission to be one of the world's most responsible and transformative brands. Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral Certified business, and a proud member of 1% for the Planet.

For additional information, please reach out to Mark Abrials at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

