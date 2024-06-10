Avocado Green Mattress Earns Prestigious OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certification for Selected Innerspring Mattresses

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic mattresses, is proud to announce that the Avocado Green Mattress , Eco Organic Mattress , and Eco Organic Kids Mattress have earned the highly esteemed OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification. The OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 is a globally recognized, independent testing and certification system for raw, semi-finished, and finished textile products at all processing levels, as well as accessory materials used. For a finished innerspring mattress to be OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, every component, from the outer fabric to the threads, foams, and other accessories, must be tested and found safe from more than 1,000 substances known to be detrimental to human health.

Unlike some brands that only certify select components of their mattresses, Avocado Green Mattress has achieved STANDARD 100 certification for the finished innerspring mattress — and is the first in the United States to do so. This comprehensive certification means that every part of the Avocado Green Mattress, Eco Organic Mattress, and Eco Organic Kids Mattress, from the outer fabric to the pocketed innersprings, is tested for harmful substances and found to be within safe limits.

"Mattresses can contain harmful materials, adhesives, and flame retardants. Given the intimate and prolonged exposure we have to our mattresses, it is crucial to consider their potential impact on health," notes Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Avocado Green Mattress. "The OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification ensures that every material and component is safe from harmful chemicals, providing peace of mind for customers. We are thrilled to offer another robust certification for these three top-selling mattresses."

Notably, it is important that customers verify that the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 labels on products are valid and cover the entire product. Customers can do so by using the OEKO® Label Check or by scanning the QR code on the STANDARD 100 label. This ensures that the certification is valid and allows individuals to review the scope and covered articles to validate the manufacturer's claims. Our STANDARD 100 label is 24.HUS.86422 Hohenstein HTTI .

"Earning the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification for an entire mattress is a rigorous process," notes Ben Mead, Managing Director at Hohenstein. "Avocado Green Mattress has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safety by ensuring that every component of its mattresses meets the highest standard. This certification is a testament to their dedication to providing consumers with products that are safe for their health."

As Avocado Green Mattress looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to not only being the best in the world but also the best for the world. The company's efforts to combat climate change, enhance social equity, and promote sustainable practices are more than just part of its business model; they are a call to action for businesses and individuals alike to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters."

