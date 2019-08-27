Avocado Green Mattress Honors Labor Day With Sale

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress launches savings on all certified organic mattresses and reclaimed wood bed frames in celebration of Labor Day.

For a limited time, customers can save $175 on any organic mattress purchase (including their PETA-approved Vegan mattress) by using the code LABORDAY175 on AvocadoGreenMattress.com. Verified military, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses can save an additional $50—for a total savings of $225.

Alternatively, Avocado is offering two free Green Pillows (a $198 value) with any organic mattress purchase using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Customers can also take advantage of $150 savings on reclaimed wood bed frames, including the Eco Wood and Natural Wood Bed Frames with the code BED150.

All discounts must be applied at time of purchase and cannot be transferred or combined, with the exception of BED150 and LABORDAY175. Sale ends September 9, 2019.

Avocado Green Mattresses are handmade in their GOTS & GOLS certified Los Angeles factory using the finest natural and organic materials, including GOLS Organic certified latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources, 100% GOTS Organic certified wool, and 100% GOTS Organic certified cotton. Because no polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical adhesives, or toxic flame retardants are used, they are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic. Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions — through their Climate Neutral certification — the new bar for all sustainable brands.

Avocado is on a mission to provide a healthy, non-toxic, chemical-free sleep environment while promoting green living, human wellbeing and sustainability. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of all revenues are donated to environmental nonprofits. As a result, Avocado helped fund an entire Women's Center in Rwanda with Kula Project, planted 48,250 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation, launched a recycling and education program in Haiti with the Social Plastic Foundation, restored 100 acres of bee habitat with Bee Girl Organization, and rescued 220,000 lbs. of food for New Yorkers in need with City Harvest.

