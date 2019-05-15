HOBOKEN, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress — recently named a "Top 10 Wave Maker of 2019" by The Purist for its disruptive activity in sustainability — launches a Memorial Day sale on products made with certified organic, reclaimed and natural materials.

Customers can select from three offers on AvocadoGreenMattress.com, including taking advantage of $175 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress or Avocado Vegan Mattress, using the code HONOR2019. Verified military and veterans are eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

Avocado Green Mattress Honors Memorial Day With Savings On Eco-Conscious Mattresses, Pillows & Bed Frames

Avocado is also offering $350 off when customers purchase a Natural Wood or Eco Wood bed frame with any mattress using the code BED350.

Alternatively, Customers can opt to receive two free pillows with any mattress purchase (a $198 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

All offers are valid through June 3, 2019, cannot be transferred or combined, and must be applied at the time of purchase.

Avocado Green Mattresses are handmade in their Los Angeles factory using the finest natural and organic materials, including 100% GOLS Organic certified latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources, 100% GOTS Organic certified wool, and 100% GOTS Organic certified cotton. Because no polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical adhesives, or toxic flame retardants are used, they are also GREENGUARD Gold certified.

Avocado Green Mattress is an eco-luxury e-retailer that makes top-rated eco-conscious sleep products, including Avocado Green mattresses made with 100% GOLS Organic certified latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources, 100% GOTS Organic certified wool, and 100% GOTS Organic certified cotton. Products are handmade in their Los Angeles factory without polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical flame retardants, or chemical adhesives. They are on a mission to provide a healthy, non-toxic, chemical-free sleep environment while promoting green living, human wellbeing and sustainability. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of all revenues are donated to environmental nonprofits. In 2018, Avocado contributed to twelve different national and international nonprofits. As a result, Avocado helped fund an entire Women's Center in Rwanda with Kula Project, planted 48,250 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation, launched a recycling and education program in Haiti with the Social Plastic Foundation, restored 100 acres of bee habitat with Bee Girl Organization, and rescued 220,000 lbs of food for New Yorkers in need with City Harvest. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Related Links

https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com

