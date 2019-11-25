Avocado Green Mattress Launches Black Friday Cyber Sale

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Cyber sales, Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-conscious sleep products — launches exclusive savings on all mattresses, pillows, bed frames, mattress protectors, and mattress toppers.

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, or new Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code MERRY200 when checking out on AvocadoGreenMattress.com. Verified military, educators, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress — for a total savings of $250.

Exclusive savings are available on their 100% reclaimed wood bed frames when purchased with a mattress with $150 off their Natural Wood and Eco Wood models using the code BED150.

Customers can also save 20% on all pillows, including Avocado Green Pillows and the newly launched Avocado Molded Latex Pillow and Avocado Green Meditation Pillow, with the code PILLOWS20.

Additionally, Avocado Green Natural Latex Mattress Toppers, Vegan Mattress Toppers, and the new Plush Alpaca Pillow Toppers are all eligible for $50 off with the code TOP50.

Finally, all Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protectors are on sale. Customers can take $50 off using the code PROTECT50.

All offers are valid through December 9, 2019, cannot be transferred, and must be applied at the time of purchase.

Just in time for the holiday season, Avocado has also launched a children's book — The Little Blue Planet — designed to educate and inspire young readers about Climate Change and caring for our planet. All profits are donated to 1% for the Planet.

Avocado Green Mattress is an eco-luxury e-retailer that makes top-rated eco-conscious sleep products, including Avocado Green mattresses made with GOLS Organic certified latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources, 100% GOTS Organic certified wool, and 100% GOTS Organic certified cotton. Products are handmade in their Los Angeles factory without polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical flame retardants, or chemical adhesives. They are on a mission to provide a healthy, non-toxic, chemical-free sleep environment while promoting green living, human wellbeing and sustainability. As members of 1% for the Planet, 1% of all revenues are donated to environmental nonprofits. As a result, Avocado helped fund an entire Women's Center in Rwanda with Kula Project, planted 48,250 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation, launched a recycling and education program in Haiti with the Social Plastic Foundation, restored 100 acres of bee habitat with Bee Girl Organization, and rescued 220,000 lbs. of food for New Yorkers in need with City Harvest. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

