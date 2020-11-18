Avocado Green Mattress Launches Mega Black Friday Cyber Sale

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on Avocado's new All Latex Mattress or Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code CYBER200. Verified frontline workers, including emergency medical technicians, nurses, and doctors, as well as educators, firefighters, and law enforcement, are all eligible to receive an additional $50 discount on any mattress.

Exclusive savings are also available on Avocado's Eco Wood and Natural Wood Bed Frames. Customers can save $150 on the handcrafted, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames using the code BED150.

Customers can also save 20% on all pillows, including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, Meditation Pillows, and the new Toddler and Travel Pillows, with the code PILLOWS20. Additionally, anyone who buys a Green or Vegan Mattress will receive their choice of two free pillows with the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Avocado's toppers are also each $50 off, including their Organic Natural Latex Mattress Topper, Vegan Mattress Topper, and Plush Alpaca Pillow Topper, with the code TOP50.

All offers are valid through December 7, 2020, cannot be transferred, and must be applied at the time of purchase .

Avocado believes its business should be a force for good — that in addition to providing world-class, organic products, they should be leaders in social and environmental responsibility. In May 2020, Avocado became a Certified B Corp, with a score of 126.2 — putting them well ahead of the 80-point threshold. B Corp wants to redefine what success in business means for society, shifting from a model centered around shareholders — those who profit from a company — to stakeholders — those who are impacted by a company.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

