Avocado Green Mattress Launches Presidents' Day Sale On Made-In-Los Angeles Organic Mattresses

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, and Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code FLAG200 at AvocadoMattress.com . Verified military, educators, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead receive two free pillows—including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, or new Yoga Meditation Pillows—with their mattress (a $198 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Savings are also available on their two 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, with $150 off the Natural Wood and Eco Wood models with any mattress purchase, using the code BED150.

Additionally, customers can save $100 on an Alpaca Wool Plush Mattress Topper, which features certified organic and natural materials including natural alpaca and GOTS organic certified wool and cotton. To take advantage, simply use the code ALPACA100.

Offers end February 24. See sale page for official terms and conditions.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. Their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational—a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India—from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. As a privately held company, they currently employ a team of 500. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

