Avocado Green Mattress Launches Responsible Fashion And Clean Beauty Brands

"At its core, AGB is a platform to advocate for social and environmental responsibility," says Avocado Founder and CMO Mark Abrials. "By growing into the responsible fashion and beauty spaces, we believe we can be a greater force for good. Our Hass and Reed + Gwen products, like our line at Avocado, speak for themselves — they're the ultimate in quality and sustainability."

The Hass apparel launch includes organic cotton everyday essentials, alpaca sweaters, and Lenzing certified modal leisurewear. By harnessing natural, organic, and innovative materials, as well as non-toxic dyes, Hass works with the planet — not against it. And because they stitch nearly everything in Global Organic Textile Standard certified facilities in Los Angeles, Hass ensures social responsibility at every step of the supply chain. Hass believes its fashion model is better for customers, farmers, factory workers — and the planet. Hass will also donate one meal to someone in need through its partnership with City Harvest, in New York City, and Food Forward, in Southern California, to fight food waste and food insecurity. Shoppers can learn more at shophass.com.

The mission for Reed + Gwen is to set a new standard for sustainability in the beauty space. Their plant-based beauty products, including a body melt, body scrub, bath soak, and body oil at launch, are radically sustainable, obsessively safe, formulated with little or no water, made in the USA with the very best ingredients sourced from around the world, and free from synthetic fragrances. The transparent formulations represent the pinnacle of nature and science for the ultimate performance. One percent of all Reed + Gwen revenues will support safe drinking water access for all through a collaboration with Water For People. To learn more, shoppers can visit the Reed + Gwen website.

As subsidiaries of Avocado Green Brands, both Hass and Reed + Gwen are Climate Neutral Certified for net-zero emissions, with verified offsets for all their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. They're also Certified B Corporations legally obligated to balance purpose with profit, and they're members of 1% For the Planet, through which they'll donate 1% of all sales to organizations dedicated to supporting people and planet.

Avocado Green Brands builds trusted conscious lifestyle brands to help change the world. We unite social responsibility with environmental sustainability for greater impact. How do we do it? We back our claims with trusted certifications. We support environmental nonprofits with verified giving. We vertically integrate from our farms to our factories. We sell across channels and marketplaces, with rich direct-to-consumer, video, and IRL retail experiences. And we drive home the reason for our products, to engage on a higher and more emotional level, and with greater authenticity, transparency and passion. The urgent mission for our 700+ member team of activists is clear: to become one of the world's most sustainable businesses. Learn more at AvocadoGreenBrands.com.

