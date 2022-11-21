AVOCADO GREEN OPENS DOORS TO BROOKLYN EXPERIENCE CENTER

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ organic mattress brand opens Brooklyn store.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep, recently opened the doors to its newest experience center in Brooklyn . The stunning space, located at 57 North 6th Street, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as loungewear from its sustainable sleepwear line and clean skin + body products.

"We are extremely excited to be opening this new showroom," said Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry. The Brooklyn space will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: an inspiring retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands."

Because nobody is on commission at the store, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of Avocado's natural and organic materials. The team even encourages guests to spread out on organic mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows, and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture.

A former blacksmith shop and light manufacturing space, the brick building housing Avocado's Brooklyn Experience Center was built in 1907. Avocado's design acknowledges its rich history with cast iron rosettes, period style lighting and built-in details, and hand-painted signage. A painting from local artist Katie Spak captures the spirit of Avocado's sustainability mission.

"I'm thrilled to share our unique reimagining of the building with the community," said Joanna Harrison, Avocado's Director of Interior Design. "I think the intentionality and respectfulness to the soul of the neighborhood and era in which the building was originally constructed will shine through."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

