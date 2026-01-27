Avocado Health Launches, Bringing 24/7, Text-Based Parenting Support to Families When They Need It Most

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Health today announced the launch of its 24/7 SMS-based parenting support platform, designed to help parents navigate the everyday questions, worries, and moments of uncertainty that come with raising children. Built to meet families where they already are—on their phones—Avocado Health delivers instant, personalized, evidence-based guidance through simple text messaging, offering a true "parent-coach-in-your-pocket" experience without apps, portals, or technical barriers.

From fevers and sleep regressions to developmental milestones and late-night "Is this normal?" moments, parenting questions don't wait for office hours. Too often, parents turn to social media or online forums for answers, which can be overwhelming, contradictory, or anxiety-inducing. As more parents turn to tools like ChatGPT for quick guidance, concerns about accuracy and reliability are growing. These tools are not designed for parenting or child health and can generate responses that are incomplete, incorrect, or drawn from unverified sources. When it comes to children, that margin of error matters.

Avocado Health was built to address this gap by constraining its AI exclusively to clinically vetted, evidence-based pediatric and child development resources, developed and continuously reviewed by Avocado Health's multidisciplinary team of pediatricians, Child Life Specialists, child development experts, and certified parenting professionals. The platform reinforces, rather than replaces, the role of clinicians, helping parents understand when to observe, when to seek care, and how to advocate for their child. When clinical support is required, parents are clearly directed to appropriate medical providers or early intervention resources.

"Parenting doesn't happen on a schedule," said Hans Kullberg, co-founder and CEO of Avocado Health. "Questions come up at night, on weekends, and in moments when parents are already stressed. Avocado Health is designed to provide calm, trustworthy guidance right when it's needed, so parents don't feel alone in those moments."

Delivered entirely via text message or WhatsApp, Avocado Health works on any phone, underlining its commitment to equity and accessibility. The platform combines evidence-based AI with access to Child Life Specialists, parenting professionals, and expert-led educational sessions.

In addition to on-demand support, Avocado Health will offer proactive developmental awareness through age-appropriate milestone prompts. These check-ins help parents understand what to expect as their child grows, and feel more confident starting earlier conversations with clinicians, when intervention and support can have the greatest impact.

Avocado Health was founded by husband-and-wife team Hans Kullberg and Cristina Bernardo, parents of five, whose mission is deeply shaped by personal experience. Their daughter, Aviva, was born full-term and healthy, then experienced multiple unexplained hospitalizations during her first year of life. She passed away before her first birthday; the cause remains unknown.

"After losing Aviva, we made a commitment that no parent should feel alone or powerless while trying to make sense of what's happening with their child," said Cristina Bernardo, co-founder of Avocado Health. "This platform is rooted in empathy and the belief that confident parents make better decisions for their children and their families."

Avocado Health plans to expand partnerships across healthcare systems, employers, community organizations, and global markets.

Avocado Health is a 24/7 SMS-based parenting support platform that combines human expertise with trusted, clinically vetted AI to deliver instant, personalized guidance when parents need it most. Built entirely through text messaging, Avocado Health offers a parent-coach-in-your-pocket experience without apps or technical barriers and is designed to support families with empathy, clarity, and confidence while reinforcing clinical care. Learn more at www.avocadohealth.ai .

