AVOCADO LAUNCHES BIGGEST 4TH OF JULY SALE EVER

News provided by

Avocado Green Mattress

27 Jun, 2023, 13:46 ET

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company announces huge savings on mattresses, while donating revenue to Women's Earth Alliance.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is kicking off 4th of July early with incredible savings. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering 10% off mattresses, nearly $1,000 on adjustable bases, and 20 percent off certified organic bedding. Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale and beyond to Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a nonprofit investing in and empowering women-led, grassroots climate solutions around the world.

During Avocado's July 4th Sale, customers can save 15% — or up to $509 — on heirloom-quality, solid wood bed frames and furniture, all handcrafted in Avocado’s sustainable woodshop.
Shoppers can support climate solutions and enjoy 10% savings, or up to $880, off luxurious GOT- certified organic mattresses, including their Green, Eco, Vegan, and Luxury mattress — using code USA.

Shoppers will also save 20%, or nearly $1,000, on customizable adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most comfortable position and 15% off — or up to $509 — on heirloom-quality, solid wood bed frames and furniture, all handcrafted in Avocado's sustainable woodshop.

Savings also include 20% on Avocado's exceptionally cozy, naturally breathable, GOTS-certified organic bedding, including hemp, cotton, and linen sheets, and 10% off extraordinarily comfortable, GOTS-certified organic pillows. Avocado's sustainable sleep and loungewear is also on sale. Customers can save 15% on the wonderfully luxurious line. Avocado's Yoga Meditation Collection and their skin + body category, which includes the immensely popular Grounding Dry Body Oil as well as GOTS-certified organic towels, are also 15% off during the sale.

Every order placed during the sale and beyond will support WEA, an organization investing in the future of the planet by ensuring women have the resources they need to create lasting change in their communities. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

