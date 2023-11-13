Avocado Market size to grow by USD 4.8 billion from 2021 to 2026 | North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The avocado market size is expected to increase by USD 4.8 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%, according to Technavio. By geography, the avocado market is segmented into North America, South America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the avocado market. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Mexico and the US are the key contributors to the market in the region. Furthermore, California is the largest avocado-producing state in the US. Mexico and the Dominican Republic were the top avocado producers in North America in 2021. In addition, Michoacan was the largest avocado producer in Mexico in 2021 and accounts for about 80% of the country's total avocado production. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. -Request a sample report

Avocado Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The avocado market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer avocado in the market are Aguacates Selecionales JBR SA de C.V., Brooks Tropicals LLC, Calavo Growers Inc., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Del Monte Food Inc., Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., Fresca Group Ltd., Greenyard NV, Henry Avocado Corp., Index Fresh Inc., McDaniel Fruit Co., Melissas World Variety Produce Inc., Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc., Propal, Rincon Farms Produce, Salud Foodgroup Europe BV, Tesco Plc, The Jupiter Group, West Pak Avocado Inc., and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Indexfresh - The company offers avocados such as Hass, Lamb Hass, and GEM avocados.

Costa Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers avocados such as Hass, Shepard, and Maluma avocados.

Del Monte Food Inc. - The company offers avocados such as hass, fuerte avocados.

Avocado Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (conventional and organic)

The avocado market share growth in the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to people's awareness of the health benefits of avocados as they are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. The use of avocados as an ingredient in the production of some food products will increase the demand for conventional avocados. In addition, the launch of new products that contain avocado as an ingredient will also increase segment growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Avocado Market – Market Dynamics



Key Driver

The health benefits associated with avocados are key factors driving market growth. Avocados are rich in important vitamins, including C, E, K, and B-6, as well as nutrients like riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, potassium, lutein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, they provide significant fiber, which helps with better digestion, relieves constipation, supports a healthy digestive system, and reduces the risk of colon cancer. Hence, these various health benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The adoption of new technologies is a major trend in the market.

Significant challenges

The low popularity of avocado oil is a major challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Avocado Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the avocado market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the avocado market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the avocado market across North America , South America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and Europe

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of avocado market companies

