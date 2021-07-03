Avocado Oil Market Featuring Avi Naturals and Avocado Global Pte Ltd. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Avocado Oil Market Analysis Report by Product (Refined avocado oil and Crude avocado oil), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the health benefits of avocado oil. In addition, versatile applications of avocado oil are anticipated to boost the growth of the avocado oil market.

Regular consumption of avocado oil is known to keep the heart healthy, improve eyesight, digestion, and detoxify the body. It is rich in nutrients, proteins, and minerals such as iron and magnesium. Also, avocado oil has high amounts of unsaturated fats that help in reducing the risk of developing cancer, speeding cell recovery, eliminating microbial infections, and reducing inflammation. Moreover, avocado oil helps in improving memory, eyesight, skin, and boosting the immune system. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of avocado oil, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Avocado Oil Companies:

Avi Naturals

The company manufactures avocado oil for skincare, herbal therapy, and homeopathy.

Avocado Global Pte Ltd.

The company offers avocado oil products such as Neutral, Chilli Infused, and Lime Infused.

Bella Vado Avocado Oil

The company offers avocado oil which is high in mono-unsaturated fats, Vitamin A, B1, B2, D, E, and K.

CalPure Foods Inc.

The company offers avocado oil products such as CalPure California Extra Virgin avocado oil and CalPure avocado oil.

Chosen Foods LLC

The company offers avocado oil products such as Chocolate avocado oil, Classic avocado oil, and Garlic avocado oil.

Avocado Oil Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Refined avocado oil - size and forecast 2020-2025

Crude avocado oil - size and forecast 2020-2025

Avocado Oil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

