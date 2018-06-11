AVOCADO Releases Revolutionary New Local Commerce Platform for Local Retail Stores

80% of shoppers want same-day shipping, while 61% want their packages even faster—within 1-3 hours of placing an order as per the Temando study. With tremendous demand from consumers for the same day delivery, there is an unmet need for a platform on which consumers can search local stores, browse products and avail same day delivery. AVOCADO's revolutionary platform connects local stores, customers and delivery services through AVOCADO customer app and store app. Consumers can search and browse local stores by entering their zip code on the AVOCADO app. Orders are prepared by the store using the store app and then delivered by AVOCADO's network of delivery partners.

"With AVOCADO's technology, local stores can leverage their physical locations and offer same day pickup and delivery services to customers. Local customers already know the store brands and love the convenience that AVOCADO app provides. AVOCADO levels the playing field in one single easy scoop by making store's local products searchable and ready for delivery," said Srikanth Kakani, co-founder and CEO of AVOCADO. "Local stores on AVOCADO get a leg up on other stores with delivery from central warehouses that take anywhere from 2 to 7 business days."

"As smartphone penetration and internet use has increased, the importance of retail stores has declined as per a Forbes article. AVOCADO platform is providing a technology platform for these local retail stores so that stores can offer its consumers unprecedented convenience," said Srikanth. "AVOCADO platform is a nodal point for many emerging opportunities at the hyper local level. AVOCADO plugs into a network of on-demand drivers and delivery services that are already established and avails products to consumers for same day delivery."

For more information on AVOCADO local commerce platform, visit http://avocadonext.com/stores.

About AVOCADO: How many times it has happened to you that you can shop products thousands of miles away, but it is difficult to find what is available within 5 miles of your home? AVOCADO is solving that problem with its revolutionizing local commerce platform. AVOCADO's platform brings local stores online and provides unprecedented convenience to users by enabling search, discovery, pickup and same-day delivery of millions of local products.

