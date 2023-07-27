AVOCADO'S ORGANIC LATEX FARM FEATURED ON BUSINESS INSIDER

Avocado pulls back the curtain on the Guatemalan farm where they source their GOLS-certified organic latex.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent video produced by Business Insider, as part of their "So Expensive" series, they pull back the curtain on Avocado's GOLS-certified organic latex (CU 863637). The show traveled to the organic latex farm in Southern Guatemala, which Avocado co-owns, to show every step of the labor-intensive process of collecting sap and processing the material into durable, supportive mattresses.

Avocado's GOLS-certified organic latex farm in Southern Guatemala.
"At Avocado, we believe in transparency," said John Davies, Avocado Senior Director of Brand Editorial and Sustainability. "We're proud to share the sustainable process behind our GOLS-certified organic latex — and why the material makes for a superior mattress."

The Business Insider video asks: how does tree sap become a bed? The video shows farmers making small grooves in the rubber trees to collect the renewable sap. The milky white liquid accumulates in buckets, which farmers take to a processing facility that whips the liquid into supportive, sustainable mattress cores.

The farm in Southern Guatemala, called Grupo Fortaleza, is dedicated to sustainable latex and adheres to the strict human rights standards developed by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The video also explains the benefits of these certifications.

"Products that carry the label must be made from 95 percent or more certified organic latex," explains the narrator. "These certifications add value to the product."

The video already has more than 3.3 million views and 1,000 comments.

"Gotta be honest, this is the first product that the price is understandable," says one viewer. "Mattresses can last over a decade if treated right so I'm willing to spend money on a good one."

"It's not all that expensive considering how it is made and it being 100% natural," says another.

Avocado uses GOLS-certified organic latex in all of its mattresses, including its top-rated Green Mattress. As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Six years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

