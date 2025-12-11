Avocet Partners Launches with $500 Million Equity Commitment from Oaktree and Lane42

Avocet to Acquire EMC National Life, Establishing a Nationally Licensed Annuity and Life Insurance Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocet Partners ("Avocet" or the "Company") today announced its launch as a new insurance-focused investment and operating platform backed by $500 million of committed equity capital from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") and Lane42 Investment Partners, LLC ("Lane42").

Led by an experienced founding team of operators with a proven track record of building, scaling, and managing insurance platforms across multiple market cycles, Avocet was formed to acquire, operate and grow life insurance platforms and establish an ecosystem of related investment and service entities. The Avocet founding team brings decades of experience as insurance operators with prior senior leadership roles across leading insurers and insurance-focused investment firms.

Concurrent with its launch, Avocet has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EMC National Life Insurance Company ("EMC Life") from EMC Insurance. The acquisition provides Avocet with a nationally licensed platform operating in 48 states and a skilled team of approximately 80 professionals based in Des Moines, Iowa. Additional information on the transaction can be found in EMC Insurance's announcement here.

EMC Life will serve as the foundational carrier for Avocet's strategy to build a scaled, multi-line life and annuity insurance organization. Avocet plans to invest substantial capital to enhance EMC Life's operations and support new growth initiatives, including the launch of annuity products distributed through independent marketing organizations and other strategic channels, alongside continued expansion of EMC Life's life insurance business.

Jagan Pisharath, Founder & CEO of Avocet Partners stated: "We are thrilled to launch Avocet in partnership with Oaktree and Lane42, two institutions that share our vision for building a platform focused on growing leading insurance companies with aligned asset management expertise to help policyholders secure retirement solutions in a time of growing need. The acquisition of EMC Life is the cornerstone of our permanent capital platform. We are not simply acquiring a company and a strong team — we are investing in a long-term strategy to build a premier, highly-rated annuity and life insurance carrier."

"With Avocet, Jagan and his team are applying deep sector expertise and a disciplined growth strategy to a segment of the insurance market with compelling long-term fundamentals," said Thomas Casarella and Zach Serebrenik of Oaktree's Special Situations strategy. "EMC Life provides a strong operating base, and we believe Avocet is well positioned to invest strategically in the business, expand its product offerings, and build a scaled platform over time."

"Lane42 is pleased to support Jagan and the Avocet team as they work to create a leading, differentiated life and annuity platform that meets the growing needs of the market," commented Lane42 Partner Trevor Winstead. "Under the leadership of seasoned, accomplished insurance executives and with the acquisition of EMC Life providing the foundation, Avocet is positioned for meaningful, sustained growth."

"On behalf of the entire EMC Life senior management team, including Mark DeVries and Paul Rivard, I want to express how proud we are of the innovative and tech-enabled platform our team members have built," said Chris Frazier, President & COO of EMC Life. "We are excited to become part of Avocet Partners and believe their industry expertise, operational capabilities, and long-term capital will position EMC Life for its next phase of growth as part of a scaled insurance platform."

Avocet's acquisition of EMC Life is expected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the demutualization of the EMC National Life Mutual Holding Company. EMC Life will be renamed at or shortly after the closing.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel, and Oliver Wyman acted as actuarial advisor to Avocet. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to EMC Life in connection with the transaction. Nyemaster Goode acted as legal counsel to EMC. Faegre Drinker acted as legal counsel to EMC National Life Mutual Holding Company.

About Avocet Partners

Avocet Partners is focused on acquiring and growing insurance companies. The firm is led by seasoned executives with a proven record of quickly scaling businesses and is backed by leading institutional investors. Avocet leverages deep industry insight and long-term investment discipline to create value across the insurance ecosystem.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $218 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,400 employees and offices in 26 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at www.oaktreecapital.com.

About Lane42 Investment Partners

Lane42 Investment Partners is an alternative asset management firm specializing in capturing the most compelling opportunities for value creation from inefficiencies in public and private markets and the convergence of debt and equity financing across asset classes. Lane42's mission is to deliver value to investors and exceptional partnership to portfolio companies, driven by a culture of integrity, collaboration, and alignment. Founded by Scott L. Graves, an accomplished investment professional with more than 30 years of public and private credit and equity investing, Lane42 was seeded with a $2 billion capital commitment and a minority equity investment from affiliates of Millennium Management LLC. Lane42 is headquartered in Santa Monica and New York. www.Lane42.com.

About EMC Life

EMC National Life (EMC Life) is the life affiliate of EMC Insurance, an insurance enterprise that has been in business for more than 100 years. EMC Life is dedicated to providing superior service and simple products that make life easy.

SOURCE Avocet Partners