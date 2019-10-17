Avochato Adds Michael Stoppelman, Former Yelp Exec, to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business communication software firm Avochato welcomes former Yelp SVP of Engineering Michael Stoppelman as the newest member of its board of directors today.

Stoppelman's support as an early investor in Avochato helped catalyze the company's growth, and his expertise bolsters the company's expansion as it triples its engineering team over the next year.

Having powered over 100 million messages and passed its SOC 2 security audit, Avochato is the leader in two-way business-to-consumer communication for enterprise customers. Its newly announced integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud allows teams to message customers directly from within Salesforce and seamlessly log activity to new or existing Salesforce records.

"Avochato was created to modernize the way companies communicate with their customers," said Alex De Simone, CEO and co-founder of Avochato. "With Michael joining the board, Avochato gains a trusted partner with a wealth of experience building winning engineering organizations. His expertise will help us expand our engineering team and accelerate our product roadmap to continue delivering the highest-rated messaging platform for our customers."

Stoppelman is an experienced leader, with a history of recruiting engineering teams for top tech companies such as Yelp and Google. His rapid ascension in the technology industry began as a software engineering tech lead at Google. In 2007 he joined Yelp, starting there as a software engineer. His career grew through successive leadership positions over the next decade culminating in his promotion to SVP of Engineering. His major accomplishment was scaling the team from 30 to over 500 engineers.

Stoppelman joins Avochato at a vital moment, as it builds out its product offerings for its growing enterprise customer base. The platform easily allows consumers to connect with businesses directly, facilitating two-way conversations with real people – rather than an automated system or a bot. This real-time omni-channel communication (e.g. SMS, WhatsApp, live chat) helps promote dialogue between businesses and consumers using today's preferred communication methods.

"The future of all communications with customers at enterprises large and small will be via messages and Avochato is leading the way," said Michael Stoppelman. "I'm thrilled to be part of the journey as the company continues to exceed its milestones."

About Avochato:

Avochato is a software company providing a messaging communication platform for sales and support teams. Through reliable, easy-to-use messaging software, Avochato enables companies to communicate with customers seamlessly. Launched in 2017 by Alex De Simone and Christopher Neale, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. and has raised $6 million in total funding to date. Avochato integrates with thousands of platforms via Zapier and features custom integrations with Salesforce, Okta, Microsoft, and Slack. For more information, visit: https://www.avochato.com/

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Casie Fox

avochato@43pr.com

831.401.3175

SOURCE Avochato

Related Links

http://www.avochato.com

