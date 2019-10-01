Avocor Announces New Global Sales Leadership

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocor, the fastest-growing global collaboration display company, announces new sales leadership hires Maureen Schmidt as VP of North America Sales and Glenn Wastyn as VP of EMEA, effective immediately. Both Schmidt and Wastyn bring extensive display sales and B2B business leadership to Avocor and will work alongside the executive team to develop and execute strategies for global growth, market position and channel strategy for the company.

Maureen Schmidt is an accomplished sales leader with a demonstrated 35+ year history of driving growth in the consumer and B2B electronics industry. A seasoned channel strategist with a proven record of compound sales growth for both manufacturer and channel partners, Maureen began her career at Mitsubishi and has since served in various channel and executive sales leadership positions for display and collaboration companies such as InFocus, NEC, Electrograph Systems, and Optoma Technology.

Glenn Wastyn is an experienced sales and business executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, strategy, leadership, and sales for the digital collaboration and visualization technology markets, for both hardware and software, in the EMEA market. His experience includes more than eight years at executive strategic and operational management consulting firm GR&AT, where he served in various executive sales and operational leadership roles, as well as Prysm and Barco, where he established the digital cinema business unit and developed strategy that resulted in substantial growth.

"Avocor is experiencing rapid growth globally and to continue this acceleration we are assembling an accomplished veteran team to further expand our worldwide market position," said Scott Hix, CEO, Avocor. "Both Maureen and Glenn will help us continue to build on this momentum and will lend their combined decades of experience and expertise in sales and strategy in the display and collaboration industries as part of a strategic directive to help Avocor grow its position as a global leader in interactive displays. Their combined track records of sales success in these industries will assist us in driving our strategy and exceeding our goals for 2020 and beyond."

About Avocor

Avocor is an award-winning global provider of collaboration technology that brings teams together to increase productivity and get more done. Designed with the latest in display technology and to fit the way modern workspaces, huddle rooms, classrooms and meeting spaces work together, Avocor displays offer a premium, flexible user-experience that is easily replicated across the Enterprise. Avocor's industry partnership ecosystem includes some of the most well-known and trusted collaboration technology leaders in the market today, providing a seamless user experience for every meeting.

Headquartered in the U.S., Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions on a global scale through an extensive and experienced partner network.

