Avocor Announces Powerful New Edge-to-Edge Interactive Displays

WILSONVILLE, Ore., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocor , the fastest-growing global interactive display company and a leading provider of video collaboration solutions, today announces its G series, a new product family of sleek, bezel-less, edge-to-edge interactive displays designed to streamline workplace collaboration. Available in stunning 65", 75", and 85" edge-to-edge diagonals, the G series collaboration displays feature proprietary Avocor UiQ single-button touch interface and the latest generation of Avocor InGlass™ Intelligent Touch to give users an intuitive and interactive experience that achieves an equitable meeting experience for participants in the room and for those who are remote.

Avocor Avocor

The past 16 months have transformed how people meet, with an acceleration of the all-digital video meeting as the standard for communication. As companies bring back employees and manage hybrid teams, the need for the meeting to be as effective in the room as it is on the for remote attendees is paramount. The only way to ensure this meeting equity, which results in fully engaged and participating teammates, is an all-digital experience. This is exactly what the Avocor G series is designed to do. Compatible with any UC software, including Meet, Zoom, Teams, and WebEx, the G series enables every meeting attendee the ability to see what's being presented and see their teammates faces in stunning 4K as well as be able to see all annotations and whiteboarding as well as annotate and whiteboard from their personal PC, phone or tablet. This immersive experience breaks down the barriers common for remote attendees and fosters better communication, collaboration and accelerates getting more done.

The modern workplace has evolved beyond static monitors or repurposed televisions and demands a thoughtfully designed sleek powerhouse display. Ideal for the enterprise looking to standardize on the very latest meeting display technology with a product designed for the very evolved workplace of 2021 and beyond, the Avocor G series delivers results in a thin, inviting package. From meeting or boardrooms to spontaneous meeting spaces and phone booths, only Avocor's G series enables a frictionless handshake between any meeting hardware, including products from Avocor's strategic partners Lenovo, Logitech and HP, and to run any video collaboration software.

"As more organizations make plans to bring employees back into the physical office, smart companies are looking to deploy meeting display solutions across their enterprise that work with any UC hardware or software and that give everyone the same meeting experience, whether they are sitting in a meeting room or sitting anywhere around the globe," said Dana Corey, SVP and GM, Avocor. "With the G series, we deliver a truly stunning solution that offers performance and function purposely built for how the world now meets."

G-Series Superior Display Features

With native 4K resolution, 30-bit color, and 500 nits of brightness, the G series delivers unrivaled performance amongst other interactive displays in its class. Sized to fit a range of environments, the 65", 75", and 85" screens are backlit by industrial-grade LED's and glass bonded with zero parallax and anti-glare to offer the most realistic writing experience available, with advanced object recognition that allows users to switch seamlessly from a pen, finger, and palm on an ad-hoc basis. Getting to your meeting is easily driven by the proprietary Avocor UIQ interface, which features a customizable start screen, remote-free menu, and secure over-the-air firmware updates. Maximizing ROI while minimizing power consumption, the built-in Doppler proximity sensors awaken the display upon detection of movement and trigger power-save mode in its absence.

Spectacular and Sleek

The G series displays feature a thin-framed bezel-less, edge-to-edge design that measures as thin as 4.5 inches deep. A hyper-capable Type-C port offers single-cable 4K video, audio, USB touch, Ethernet, and power, while three top-edge USB ports provide easy access for guest connections and a camera. High-quality speakers are onboard to provide crystal-clear 40w audio output and far-field, beam-forming microphones with more than 15-foot range ensures everyone in your meeting is heard.

Avocor G series displays in 65" and 75" sizes are available now via a trusted and experienced global network of distribution and reseller partners. The G series 85" display will be available worldwide in February 2022. To learn more about how to get started with Avocor, visit www.avocor.com , and follow news and updates from Avocor on social, via, LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Avocor

Avocor is an award-winning global provider of collaboration technology that brings teams together to increase productivity and get more done. Designed with the latest in display technology and to fit the way modern workspaces, huddle rooms, classrooms, and meeting spaces work together, Avocor displays offer a premium, flexible user-experience that is easily replicated across the Enterprise. Avocor's industry partnership ecosystem includes some of the most well-known and trusted collaboration technology leaders in the market today, providing a seamless user experience for every meeting.

Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions globally through an extensive and experienced partner network.

Learn more at www.avocor.com .

Press Contact:

Pippa Edelen, [email protected] +1.503.702.0060

Caster Communications, Inc., [email protected] 401-792-7080

SOURCE Avocor

Related Links

https://www.avocor.com

