AvodahMed Names Paul Wiley as President

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvodahMed is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Wiley as President. In this role, Wiley will drive sales, enhance customer success, shape strategy, lead product development, and deliver outstanding business results.

"Paul's extensive experience in building organizations from the ground up, scaling operations, and successfully turning around businesses will be pivotal in leading AvodahMed to new heights. His vision and expertise are perfectly aligned with our mission and values, and we are confident that his leadership will inspire and drive our team to achieve remarkable outcomes," said Shawn Ring, CEO of Avodah.

Paul Wiley brings a robust background in technology, SaaS, AI, transportation, and healthcare to AvodahMed. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Veradigm, a leading healthcare technology company. At Veradigm, Paul was instrumental in driving new business sales, forging strategic partnerships, and spearheading business development. He also led the Opargo business unit, a company he co-founded and where he previously served as CEO. Opargo leverages AI and predictive analytics to optimize scheduling, enhance patient care, and streamline healthcare practice operations.

"I am so excited to join the Avodah team. What Shawn and the entire Avodah organization has done to bring market-leading solutions to healthcare providers and patients is groundbreaking and I look forward to playing a part in the journey." Before his tenure at Veradigm, Paul held senior roles at Sabre Holdings and United Airlines. He earned his BA from the College of Wooster and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

AvodahMed is an AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence solution that meets the most basic human need to be seen, known, and understood. AvodahMed continues revolutionizing the healthcare industry with innovative solutions, capturing unique point-of-care data for detailed analytics and regulatory reporting. This enables healthcare providers to make data-driven strategic adjustments, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize revenue. With Paul Wiley at the helm, AvodahMed is poised to further its mission of transforming healthcare through advanced technology and unparalleled expertise.

For more information about AvodahMed and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit https://www.avodahmed.com/nsight for additional information.

Contact:

Paula Hunt

[email protected]

Marketing

(817) 908-7588

AvodahMed

1600 Solana Blvd – Suite 8110

Westlake, TX 76262

SOURCE AvodahMed