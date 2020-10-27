Avoid a House of Horrors this Halloween

To support healthy practices across the country, NSF International is encouraging anyone who wants to actively opt-out of trick-or-treating to display a ghost in their window – a seasonal symbol that revelers should avoid that household.

To further help households, NSF has created a series of simple ghost graphics that can be downloaded from its website for free. By placing these graphics on doors or windows, households can limit their own risk of exposure this Halloween – and possibly save lives in the process.

Paul Medeiros, Managing Director of Consulting and Technical Services at NSF International, commented: "Halloween is a fun time of year, but the coronavirus is truly scary. You can still enjoy Halloween without putting yourself and others at risk. Remember there are alternate ways to celebrate, safely. To help families and communities stay safe this Halloween, we recommend avoiding trick-or-treaters and keeping doors closed. We hope that displaying these fun, downloadable ghost graphics in windows will help reduce the COVID-19 transmission risk on October 31."

NSF International is playing an important part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 across America through its Checked by NSF program, an independent verification of COVID-19 preventive measures, providing reassurance that the highest level of procedures and protocols are implemented.

