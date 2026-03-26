Avoid Penalties When E-Filing W-2 and W-3 Corrections with ezW2Correction from Halfpricesoft.com.

Affordable, SSA-approved software helps businesses correct errors quickly and stay compliant before penalties increase. Available now through Amazon or Halfpricesoft.com .

REDMOND, Wash., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avoid unnecessary penalties by correcting W-2 and W-3 filing errors with Halfpricesoft.com's newest 2025 ezW2Correction. This powerful and user-friendly solution designed to simplify the correction process is also conveniently available on Amazon.

Purchase 2025 ezW2Correction on Amazon or visit Halfpricesoft.com to learn more and get started before the deadline. Clients now have two options to efile W2 and W2 Correction forms to the IRS with the self-file or efile direct, add-on feature.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties. We are also now offering efile direct, add-on service for Correction W2 and W3 forms Speed Speed

"Penalties for incorrect filings can add up quickly, turning small errors into costly setbacks," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With 2025 ezW2Correction, businesses have a simple, reliable way to correct mistakes efficiently, minimize risk, and protect their bottom line."

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2Correction requires no extensive training or accounting expertise. Clients can easily enter corrected information, print recipient copies, and generate forms ready for submission. The software supports unlimited corrections for multiple years, making it a flexible tool for businesses catching up on prior filings.

Key Features of 2025 ezW2Correction:

Prepare and print W-2C and W-3C correction forms with ease

Supports corrections from prior tax years

SSA-approved format for compliance confidence

Generate recipient copies in PDF format for quick distribution

Unlimited form processing for multiple businesses

Affordable, one-time purchase with no subscription required

Now available for fast and easy purchase on Amazon

As enforcement tightens and filing requirements evolve, including mandatory e-filing for businesses submitting 10 or more returns, having a reliable correction solution is more important than ever. Don't risk IRS penalties or employee frustration. Search for ezW2Correction at Halfpricesoft or Amazon today, download instantly, and start preparing W-2 C and W-3 C forms in minutes.

Prices are feasible for all size business owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Basic Print Version

Paper print and mail version W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-Installation Enterprise Efile Version

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

from csv file Import data from W2 efile document

Learn how to e-file W2 Corrections in a few easy steps with ezW2 Correction and Efile direct (additional cost)

Download and test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll and tax preparation software for small businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. Known for its customer-focused design and cost-effective solutions, Halfpricesoft products help users simplify compliance and streamline year-end reporting

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com