ezAccounting: Streamline business tasks with all-in-one payroll & financial tracking from Halfpricesoft.com

Spend less time crunching numbers and more time growing the business with recently upgraded, seamless ezAccounting accounting suite from Halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The developers know that managing an SMB demands full attention, which is why the administrative tools should work twice as hard to keep things simple. The latest version of ezAccounting from Halfpricesoft.com eliminates the need for messy, disconnected spreadsheets by pairing a robust invoicing framework directly with full payroll software capabilities.

ezAccounting, is one of the of the most cost-effective solutions available for SMBs and accountants. Try it for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.

Key Features of the Latest Release

Unified Financial Dashboard: Instantly tracks daily income and expense streams in real-time, giving an accurate overview of the company's financial health.

Instantly tracks daily income and expense streams in real-time, giving an accurate overview of the company's financial health. Full-Service Payroll Engine: Calculates federal, state, and local taxes automatically, manages diverse pay scales, and prints professional checks or handles direct deposits.

Calculates federal, state, and local taxes automatically, manages diverse pay scales, and prints professional checks or handles direct deposits. Integrated Invoicing System: Generates customized professional invoices, tracks client payment statuses, and links receivables directly to the revenue ledger.

Generates customized professional invoices, tracks client payment statuses, and links receivables directly to the revenue ledger. Automated Tax Compliance: Streamlines quarterly and end-of-year filing by generating necessary tax forms, including Forms 941, 940, W-2, and W-3.

Streamlines quarterly and end-of-year filing by generating necessary tax forms, including Forms 941, 940, W-2, and W-3. Efile direct, add-on 941 feature (both ezAccounting and efile direct forms are required).

No Accounting Expertise Required: Designed with an intuitive, highly visual interface that enables business owners to master their bookkeeping in minutes, not days.

Designed with an intuitive, highly visual interface that enables business owners to master their bookkeeping in minutes, not days. Secure Local Data Storage: Keeps sensitive financial records and employee data safe on the local machine rather than vulnerable cloud servers.

"The goal with ezAccounting is to accommodate the SMBs with a user friendly and cost effecting suite of features," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By offering a single platform that handles everything from tax forms to unlimited vendor checks for one transparent fee, we're giving business owners the exact flexibility and security they need to scale without worrying about exploding software costs."

With rising operational costs impacting firms nationwide, ezAccounting offers a reliable way to simplify workflows while maintaining compliance and accuracy.

Pricing starts at $199 per calendar year for a single installation, making the application one of the most cost-effective solutions available for SMBs and accountants. Try it for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.

About Halfpricesoft.com:

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, user-friendly business software designed to simplify accounting, payroll, and tax reporting for professionals and small businesses. With a focus on value, flexibility, and reliability, Halfpricesoft solutions help users streamline operations, maintain compliance, and reduce costs, without sacrificing functionality.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com