New ezCheckPrinting software is axing recurring fees for small to mid-size business owners.

Stop paying per check. The new ezCheckPrinting supports unlimited printing of vendor and draft checks for one flat rate. Download and test drive it today at HalfPriceSoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com just launched the newly updated Version 9 of its ezCheckPrinting business check writing software, giving small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) a dead-simple, highly secure way to process unlimited draft and vendor checks in-house. Available immediately for an unbeatable, one-time flat rate of $49.00, this release completely eliminates the headache of hidden costs and recurring subscription fees, allowing business owners and accountants to slash operational expenses and take back full control of their company finances.

Download and test drive ezCheckPrinting today at HalfPriceSoft.com if you are ready to eliminate recurring check fees and take control of accounting!

For a flat rate of just $49.00, clients can now pay unlimited vendors and print unlimited draft or miscellaneous checks without hidden costs, recurring charges or extra fees. It's simplicity, savings, and control all in one easy-to-use solution.

"With ezCheckPrinting, businesses can easily print unlimited blank checks, vendor checks, or draft checks, making check writing simple, flexible, and stress-free," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Li Ge.

Processing business checks in-house with ezCheckPrinting offers many critical benefits:

Cost Savings: In-house check processing can be significantly more cost-effective than outsourcing the task to a third-party service.

In-house check processing can be significantly more cost-effective than outsourcing the task to a third-party service. Control and Security: Handling check processing in-house gives greater control over sensitive financial information.

Handling check processing in-house gives greater control over sensitive financial information. Customization: Businesses gain the flexibility to customize check layouts, logos, and processing procedures to suit their exact needs.

Businesses gain the flexibility to customize check layouts, logos, and processing procedures to suit their exact needs. Enhanced Customer Relationships: In-house processing contributes to better customer service. Teams can respond to inquiries about payments and resolve issues more efficiently, improving overall satisfaction.

New Features Engineered for Modern Businesses

Modern Compatibility: Enhancements made for seamless Windows 11 compatibility and the latest printer drivers.

Enhancements made for seamless Windows 11 compatibility and the latest printer drivers. Expanded Note Fields: Note fields now support multiple lines for clearer record-keeping.

Note fields now support multiple lines for clearer record-keeping. Streamlined Branding: Improved logo and signature functionality allows for easier data sharing.

Improved logo and signature functionality allows for easier data sharing. Higher Transaction Limits: Increased the maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99.

Increased the maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99. Advanced Security: Introduction of a new password protection feature in the network version.

About Halfpricesoft.com

At Halfpricesoft.com, we offer trusted desktop and online applications, including payroll, check printing, attendance tracking, tax form filing, and direct deposit, have helped thousands of business owners run more efficiently and confidently.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com