Avoid Toxic CBD Products -- UrthLeaf Lab Results Confirm Products Free of Harmful Chemicals

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising trend of CBD products, fraudulent companies are being exposed for using harmful chemicals and dilutors in order to exploit this spike in popularity. This results in higher profit margins for these companies while leaving the consumer with a potentially dangerous product. However, not all companies are putting profit before people; UrthLeaf has been identified as a company that follows industry best practices by subjecting all of their products to rigorous lab testing. Knowing that it is important for their consumers to buy with confidence, UrthLeaf is excited to share the results from their most recent series of lab testing: free of harmful chemicals typically found in poor quality CBD.

In the past year alone, three companies have been blacklisted by the FDA for unruly business practices involving the manufacturing and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) products. In the past 5 years, a whopping 48 U.S. companies have been placed on this exact list, receiving warning letters from the FDA to either cease operations or comply with the laws and best practices that protect the consumer. The FDA effectively made it clear that there is no room for harmful products in the U.S. cannabidiol markets, yet companies continue to get away with these shady business practices on a daily basis.

As the "fear of missing out" creeps into the CBD market, consumers are unknowingly buying into these products while lacking the proper tools needed to identify the products most likely to contain harmful chemicals. With CBD tinctures having become the new craze in healthcare and medicine over the past few years, we take a look into what really goes into the products that have everyone ranting and raving. According to Leafly, a popular cannabis and cannabidiol publication outlet, two chemicals continue to appear time and time again in lab tests for certain CBD tinctures. These two chemicals are dextromethorphan (DXM) and 5F-ADB, which are two potentially lethal chemicals in high doses. Dextromethorphan is a very popular cough syrup known for its addictive and abusive behaviors, while 5F-ADB has a very similar chemical composition to the synthetic drug K2 (also popularly known as Spice).

UrthLeaf firmly believes that the public should not be left in the dark about these toxic chemicals, which is why they have been completely transparent about every ingredient that goes into their products. In May 2019, thorough testing was performed on UrthLeaf's product line by Cannalysis (Santa Clara, CA), a CBD/THC testing lab. After multiple trials, it was determined that UrthLeaf's CBD line contains ZERO toxic chemicals and is truly 100% organic. No signs of DXM, 5F-ADB, or any other potentially harmful chemicals were found, but rather pure CBD derived naturally from hemp plants.

So why isn't every company following in the footsteps of UrthLeaf? Why do companies still exist if they are selling potentially lethal products to unknowing consumers? How can these companies be stopped? Well, companies are doing it for one reason and one reason only: profits. It is much more profitable to dilute a CBD product with non-natural chemicals than it is to pursue the completely organic route.

It is strongly recommended that consumers research the ingredients in their CBD products before use since it is very difficult to see any short-term side effects by using pesticide or chemical-containing products, but the long term effects can potentially be deadly. The FDA is doing as much as they can to limit the number of dangerous companies entering this market, but ultimately it is up to the consumer to do their own research before deciding on which product to purchase.

