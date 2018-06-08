Avoiding a Second Job Can Be Easier Thanks to American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paying back student loans can be a struggle for many. Student loan borrowers may feel that they have to come up with special tricks and plans to pay them off before focusing on the rest of their life. American Financial Benefits Center (FEBC), a document preparation service company, works hard to make it so that qualifying borrowers don't have to worry so hard about repaying student loans.

An income-driven repayment plan (IDR) can make it easier to make payments on a long-term basis. With an IDR, borrowers don't have to worry about striking it rich or struggling with multiple jobs to repay loans. Not having to worry about a second or third job to make ends meet, or trying to find a side-hustle to pay bills at the end of each month has a great chance to improve the quality of an individual's life. "Working multiple jobs for some can even mean having to work beyond the typical 40-hour work week. Even if they don't have to work more than 40 hours, then they have to worry about balancing the schedules for both jobs. If an individual has to work multiple jobs with less than 40 hours, chances are they also don't make the best money and won't receive benefits," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

With assistance in applying for federal income-driven repayment programs, qualifying borrowers can potentially get their payments lowered and maybe get them on track for student loan forgiveness 20 to 25 years down the road. "Student loan borrowers shouldn't have to work themselves into poor health just to stay current on their loan payments. AFBC does what it can to assist borrowers so that they don't have to, and can hopefully get back to enjoying life," said Molina.

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

