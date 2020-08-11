Avoiding COVID and Flu: Welltok Uses Data to Predict Risk and Drive Flu Shots

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the risk of the flu and coronavirus looming, experts are advising that more people get vaccinated against seasonal influenza – and do it soon. Welltok, a consumer activation solutions company, has a long track record of identifying people more susceptible to contracting the flu virus and activating them to get a flu shot. The company is already starting seasonal flu shot outreach for a large national pharmacy this week.

"Many people may be reluctant to visit a doctor's office or health clinic for a flu shot, making it even more important to proactively educate consumers about all the options available," said April Gill, senior vice president of market solutions at Welltok. "Flu outreach campaigns with personal, multi-channel engagement will be essential to broadly reach people at risk about the importance of getting the shot in September/October and where to get it."

With symptoms similar to COVID, minimizing the infection and spread of the flu is critical to avoid further strain to our health system. An influx of flu-related hospitalizations could potentially overwhelm healthcare workers and hospital capacity. Protecting everyone from influenza is important to decrease risk of COVID infection too.

Welltok helps pharmacies, health plans, hospital systems and employers identify and reach the people that have a need or interest to take action. The company's social determinants of health data and predictive models reveal that factors such as car ownership, political party affiliation and household composition can be early indicators of a person's flu risk. To engage, educate and activate consumers, Welltok delivers targeted communications using a multiple channel strategy that includes text messaging, emails, social posts, automated calls, web, direct mail and more.

One nationwide retail pharmacy chain is doubling its flu shot reminders over last year with Welltok, issuing hundreds of thousands of automated voice calls to customers, prompting them to get flu vaccines and sharing information for doing so safely. Welltok also manages outreach for a national health plan across multiple communication channels with a proven success rate of reaching nearly 90% of the individuals targeted with chronic disease. Of those contacted, 56% reported receiving a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important during the 2020-2021 flu season for groups who are at higher risk for complications from flu as they are often at higher risk for COVID-19 too. Getting vaccinated can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits and missed work and school, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. Influenza vaccination is particularly important for older people, pregnant women, people who are immunocompromised, and others with chronic conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.

About Welltok

Welltok is an award-winning consumer activation solutions company that improves people's total wellbeing. Only Welltok uses a smart mix of proprietary data and machine learning to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive action. Our solutions integrate SaaS software, curated resources, a partner ecosystem and professional services to help health plans, employers and health systems support healthier, happier populations.

