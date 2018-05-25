Avoiding Failed Classes With Advice From Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Failed classes leave a nasty impact on many aspects of school. In high school and college, the negative marks lower the GPA. In college, it also usually means having to retake the course, which can cost the student further funds. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that works with federal student loan borrowers, has some advice on how to avoid failing classes and the headache that comes with them.

Golfzaaz/BigStock.com

Every teacher teaches a different way, and not every student can learn from his or her teacher. Sites like RateMyProfessor.com are useful because there's an overall rating system and comments on why they earned those marks too. If a teacher is a stickler for attendance, there will be comments on that, which is useful to know for students who have a hectic life outside of school. The only hard part is if the professor is new or that teacher is the only one providing instruction for the necessary course. "Not everyone is compatible in every way, and that still applies to the relationship between teacher and student. Some students need assistance learning in ways that specific teachers just can't provide, and there's no shame in that," says Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president at Ameritech Financial.

Keeping an eye on the official drop days in the school year can help in a more roundabout way. There can be two drop dates to look for: Dropping and receiving a full refund if paying per class or dropping the class and receiving a "withdraw" or "W" on a transcript. A withdrawn course is not calculated into GPAs, but it does mean losing out on the time to have taken a different class potentially. One less class is better than one more failed.

Also keep in mind that self-discipline is vital to staying on top of school work and passing classes. But through combined efforts, there's a chance to avoid failed classes becoming an issue and setting progress back. Having to take out larger amounts of student loans because of failed classes can become a burden later on. Ameritech Financial has worked with students who had to stay longer due to failed classes and has been able to assist many in applying for income-based repayment programs. "Failed classes can have a lasting impact on a student well beyond college. Avoiding them in the first place with a bit of pre-planned effort could save students stress and financial struggles later on when they should be thinking about what life has in store for them afterward," says Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

succeed-not-fail.jpg

Succeed Not Fail

Golfzaaz/BigStock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avoiding-failed-classes-with-advice-from-ameritech-financial-300654918.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial