Avoiding the Dangers of Vaping: U.S. E-Cig Patent Holder Offers Patent for Sale to Address Controversy Over Vaping Health Concerns

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Marz, holder of the U.S. patent for the Electronic Cigarette and Fluid Dispensing System (E-Cig FDS — patent number 20170113819A1) announced the sale of that patent amidst the recent furor surrounding vaping health concerns. The E-Cig FDS enables e-cig manufacturers to build-in a mechanism that allows visual display of vape juice contents as an added safety measure. One of the main controversies surrounding vaping hinges on the lack of transparency regarding the constituent ingredients within vaping juice.

"New, stricter regulations from the FDA have been all-but-promised recently," said Mr. Marz. "And those regulations will surely result in the need for better identification designs in e-cig manufacturing. This current E-Cig FDS patent already provides a versatile and safe blueprint to position manufacturers, investors and e-cig sellers ahead of the oncoming regulation wave."

E-Cig FDS: Vaping Controversy

Although current e-cigarettes offer a wide variety of juice contents, as benign as caffeine or vitamin C, the majority of those e-cig designs involve nicotine or marijuana-based products. The potential for misidentification and misuse by children and young people has been widely publicized.

The E-Cig FDS is a complete electronic cigarette and fluid dispensing system that has both an inner and outer end, with apertures and a keyed fluid dispenser. Users can selectively choose single or multiple fluids to be used within the device, visually confirming whether those fluids are safe, non-nicotine vape juices, or nicotine infused.

The most recent e-cig controversies center around the health risks of unregulated nicotine and the damage dealt to the lungs due to excessive vaping. As of 2018, nearly two million middle school, high school and college teens use various vaping devices to inhale vapors. Without oversite as to what is being smoked, the FDA stated that hundreds of thousands of young people and children are at risk for developing nicotine addictions and other vaping-related health issues.

E-Cig FDS: Features

The E-Cig design is complete and ready for manufacturing, with a patent pending from the United States Patent Office. Some of the features of this particular E-Cig design include:

Allows for E-Cig use that includes non-harmful fluids to be inserted into the electronic cigarette by providing a method by which visual identification/differentiation can determine and ensure whether fluids do/do not contain nicotine.

An E-Cig device that is easy to use.

Allows for multiple fluid-use, including vitamin-infused fluids, caffeine, and flavored non-nicotine or nicotine fluids.

Allows for full visual monitoring of vaping fluids as well as control of those fluids.

Is safe and hygienic, in addition to being both disposable and biodegradable.

Easily identified as a vaping device, even at a distance.

Is cost effective from both a manufacturer's and consumer's point of view.

The sale or licensing of the E-Cig FDS patent is currently available. Please direct all inquiries to the media contact.

