Avon & LG H&H USA Partner with Global Empowerment Mission

$2.4 Million in Product Donations Support Ongoing Humanitarian First-Response Efforts

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avon Company (Avon) and its parent company LG H&H USA are proud to partner with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a renowned humanitarian organization. As part of this partnership, Avon/LG H&H has donated $2.4 million worth of products which includes hygiene essentials to support GEM's ongoing response efforts to major disasters.

Global Empowerment Mission is well-known for providing immediate aid and disaster relief to individuals and communities affected by natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and other emergency situations. By partnering with GEM, Avon and LG H&H aim to contribute to their incredible work and help make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

"We hope our efforts can help provide some needed relief to those coping with overwhelming conditions," said Hyeyoung Moon, CEO of LG H&H Americas. "We deeply appreciate the dedication of Global Empowerment Mission who works continually to get aid to those who need it most at extremely pressing times."

"At Global Empowerment Mission, our reason for existence is very simple: we respond to disaster by delivering the most amount of aid to the most amount of people, but always in the least amount of time and for the least amount of money" said Michael Capponi, Founder & President of Global Empowerment Mission. "Our new partnership with LG H&H and Avon is the ultimate example of what makes our work possible. Without incredible community partners like these, GEM could not fulfill its purpose. We are beyond grateful for their support."

The $2.4 million worth of products donated will include essential beauty and personal care items, such as shampoo, soap, body lotion, skincare products, makeup, fragrances, and more. These products will be distributed by GEM to individuals and communities in need, providing them with not only essential supplies but also a sense of self-care and empowerment during challenging times.

"Avon has a long history of supporting causes that empower women and contribute to the well-being of communities worldwide," said Sun Moon, CEO of Avon North America. "This partnership with GEM further exemplifies our dedication to making a difference and helping those in need."

ABOUT THE AVON COMPANY

The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 137-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

ABOUT LG H&H

Founded in 1947 in South Korea, LG H&H is a leading manufacturer and seller of household and cosmetic products that is continually renewing itself as a creative customer-centric marketing company. For over 75 years, LG H&H has been a vital part of its customers' daily lives by helping to make their lives healthier and more beautiful. From creating Korea's first ever cosmetic and personal care products, LG H&H has established itself an industry leader in Asia, before expanding its market into North America. In 2023, LG H&H USA launched its first direct-to-consumer website in the US, www.LGbeauty.com, offering customers a convenient and user-friendly way to shop for beauty and personal care products. LG H&H is relentless in its pursuit of growth and innovation to produce the best products for their customers' ever-evolving beauty and lifestyle needs.

ABOUT GLOBAL EMPOWERMENT MISSION

Global Empowerment Mission ("GEM"), a 501(c)(3) public charity based in Doral, FL, was founded in 2010 to respond to disasters around the world. Its overarching mission is to deliver the most amount of aid, to the most amount of people, in the least amount of time and for the least amount of money. An efficient and rapid model has been developed by GEM that utilizes smart partnerships with key stakeholders around the world. These partnerships are essential in helping GEM to both preposition and rapidly deploy aid whenever it is needed most. For more information visit www.globalempowermentmission.org

