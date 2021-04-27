Avon Announces 2021 Initiatives with Women of Color Advocate Gyrl Wonder

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon has announced a second year of partnership with Gyrl Wonder, a professional pipeline initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color between the ages of 17-22. The renewed collaboration comes as Avon celebrates its 135th year and reaffirms the brand's commitment to supporting women and the causes that benefit them most.

Similar to Avon promoting and inspiring female entrepreneurship through the opportunity to build businesses for hundreds of thousands of Representatives, Gyrl Wonder equips the young woman who has found her passion with the toolkit necessary to turn her interests into a career.

This year Avon will be making product donations to the annual Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy, which is the organization's dynamic experience of empowerment, education and relationship-building. The donation supports Gyrl Wonder's mission pillar of self-care, self-image, empowerment, development and service. In addition, Avon's Black Team Member Diversity Network will be offering speakers for the academy and other important career development touchpoints Gyrl Wonder holds throughout the year.

"Our partnership with Avon this past year has been monumental, helping amplify our self-care pillar," said Gyrl Wonder Founder Tola Lawal. "As we enter year two of our partnership, we are beyond excited to continue our work with the iconic brand to provide our young women with beauty and health products that have been essential in creating a sense of normalcy and calm during these chaotic and uncertain times."

"Avon is thrilled to carry on our partnership with Gyrl Wonder," said Avon CEO Paul Yi. "As Avon celebrates its 135th year of empowering women, we are grateful for this opportunity to continue supporting Gyrl Wonder's endeavors to uplift and amplify young girls of color."

ABOUT THE AVON COMPANY

The Avon Company ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 135-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com .



ABOUT GYRL WONDER

Gyrl Wonder is a professional pipeline 501c3 initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color between the ages of 17 - 22. Its mission is to empower gyrls through social impact, career exploration and objective alignment. They provide access and resources necessary for them to successfully enter a competitive workforce while teaching them how to leverage these tools to reach their personal and professional goals. Gyrl Wonder equips the young woman who has found her passion with the toolkit necessary to turn her interests into a career. They provide support through career exploration for the young woman who struggles to find a career aligned to her skillset. Young women receive guidance and access to resources that help propel them into the profession of their choice. Through programming, community service, mentorship, and flagship initiative, the Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy, young gyrls are introduced to purpose exploration that is aligned with their passions and skillsets. Gyrl Wonder also offers internship placement for college girls, career development for recent college graduates and resume and interview preparedness workshops to all! Learn more at www.gyrlwonder.org .

For more information on Avon, please contact Susan Small [email protected] , 212-282-6066

For more information on Gyrl Wonder, please contact the Gyrl Wonder PR team [email protected]

SOURCE The Avon Company

