Avon appoints new leader to drive global fragrance growth

Tatiana Piccolo to report to new Chief Beauty & Brand Officer James Thompson as Avon re-energises brand and product marketing

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("the Company") a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty and related products, today announced that Tatiana Piccolo is to join as Vice President Global Fragrance. A seasoned marketing executive with nearly two decades experience in beauty and direct selling, Tatiana joins on 26th November, reporting to fellow newcomer James Thompson. James joined on November 1st to lead Avon's brand rejuvenation following a 24-year career at Diageo PLC.

Tatiana brings extensive experience from Natura in Brazil and Latin America. At Natura she held local, regional and global roles across all categories and consistently delivered growth, market share increases and improved brand awareness. She has a strong track record in creating and launching brands and products and will bring this into effect at Avon as she drives fragrance category growth.

Tatiana will lead one of four global category communities reporting to James. This forms part of Avon's broader marketing transformation to modernise the brand and leverage the strength of Avon's beauty marketing and innovation to deliver more market-relevant, on-trend products.

James said:

"This is a new era for Avon's brand and product marketing as we inject new talent, unleash existing talent and overhaul our approach. I'm excited to be part of the transformation as we capitalize on Avon's existing brand awareness and strong heritage to build sustainable growth. Tatiana brings invaluable experience of growing market share in key categories and geographies and I'm delighted that she is joining the team at this pivotal moment."

Tatiana said:

"Avon's market penetration is already huge. We have a tremendous opportunity to build market share further and improve brand perception as we develop compelling consumer propositions across a range of price points to build Avon's position as a global fragrance powerhouse."

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognised and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's ability to drive fragrance category growth, build market share, develop more compelling consumer propositions and modernize the Avon brand. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

