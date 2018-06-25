Avon Launches 'Make It Happen: Powered By Avon' Podcast Series

With a 130+ year history of empowering women and men through economic opportunity, Avon not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. Hosted by Evy deAngelis, Executive Director of Sales Development at Avon, episodes of Make it Happen: Powered by Avon range from compelling stories told by Avon Representatives to thoughtful discussions with industry power players, such as beauty industry social influencer Lara Eurdolian, social-selling strategist Scott Kramer and more.

Make It Happen: Powered by Avon episodes will premiere every Monday starting today at noon EST. Episodes currently available include:

"Shifting Your Mindset: Thinking Like a Boss" Leading beauty bosses and Avon Representatives Donna Reid-Mitchell from Dallas, TX , Orenthia Ricketts from Newark, NJ , and Linda Montavon , from Virginia discuss their own paths to success, creating connections and embracing a "boss-life" mindset.

Leading beauty bosses and Representatives from , from , and , from discuss their own paths to success, creating connections and embracing a "boss-life" mindset. "Turning Feeds into Leads: Leveraging the Power of Social Media to Promote Your Business" Scott Kramer , creative professional and CEO of social-selling agency Multibrain, shares how businesses can push the boundaries of what's possible with social media by turning feeds into leads.

"Avon was the first social selling company to help entrepreneurs to 'make it happen', and we wanted to give our Representatives and other trailblazers a platform to spotlight their own journeys," said Evy deAngelis. "We are thrilled to share their motivating, candid stories of achieving success on their own terms. Every episode will inspire our listeners to break down barriers and take bold steps forward in their own lives."

All episodes are approximately 30 minutes in length and will be released individually on Avon.com/Podcast and iTunes starting today. Beauty bosses and entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AvonMakeitHappen and to subscribe to the podcast so that they never miss an episode. All episodes of Make It Happen: Powered by Avon are produced by Hangar Studios.

For more details, please visit www.avon.com/podcast.

About New Avon LLC

New Avon LLC ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 130-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

