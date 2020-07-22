Avon Partners with Women of Color Advocate Gyrl Wonder

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon has been empowering women for 134 years and continues to do so today. Most recently, Avon has partnered with Gyrl Wonder, a professional pipeline initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color between the ages of 17-22. Similar to Avon promoting female entrepreneurship and inspiring businesses for thousands of Representatives, Gyrl Wonder equips the young woman who has found her passion with the toolkit necessary to turn her interests into a career.

Gyrl Wonder's mission is to empower young women of color through social impact, career exploration and objective alignment. They provide access and resources necessary for them to successfully enter a competitive workforce while teaching them how to leverage these tools to reach their personal and professional goals. Avon has donated over $100,000 worth of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, personal care and other essential products to the "gyrls" of Gyrl Wonder to support its mission pillars of self-care, self-image, empowerment, development and service. Avon also plans to work with Gyrl Wonder for future workshops and internship opportunities.

"Avon has championed amazing women for over a century, and we are proud to support Gyrl Wonder and the young women of color they champion," said Avon CEO Paul Yi. "The synergy between Avon and Gyrl Wonder makes our partnership an excellent collaboration. At Avon our goal is to celebrate women's power to make a beautiful and positive impact in the world. We love celebrating the talented and passionate 'gyrls' of Gyrl Wonder."

ABOUT NEW AVON COMPANY

New Avon Company ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 134-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

ABOUT GYRL WONDER

Gyrl Wonder is a professional pipeline 501c3 initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color between the ages of 17 - 22. Its mission is to empower gyrls through social impact, career exploration and objective alignment. They provide access and resources necessary for them to successfully enter a competitive workforce while teaching them how to leverage these tools to reach their personal and professional goals. Gyrl Wonder equips the young woman who has found her passion with the toolkit necessary to turn her interests into a career. They provide support through career exploration for the young woman who struggles to find a career aligned to her skillset. Young women receive guidance and access to resources that help propel them into the profession of their choice. Through programming, community service, mentorship, and flagship initiative, the Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy, young gyrls are introduced to purpose exploration that is aligned with their passions and skillsets. Gyrl Wonder also offers internship placement for college girls, career development for recent college graduates and resume and interview preparedness workshops to all! Learn more at www.gyrlwonder.org .

For more information on Avon, please contact Susan Small [email protected] , 212-282-6066

For more information on Gyrl Wonder, please contact Lauren Woulard [email protected] , 504-559-7756

SOURCE New Avon Company

Related Links

http://avon.com

