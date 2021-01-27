Avon Products, Inc. Announces Extension of the Consent Solicitation for Notes due 2043

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. ("Avon") announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced solicitation (the "2043 Notes Consent Solicitation") of consents from holders (the "2043 Notes Holders") of Avon's outstanding 6.950% Notes due 2043 (the "2043 Notes") from 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 27, 2021, to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on February 3, 2021 (as amended hereby, the "2043 Notes Expiration Date").

2043 Notes Holders who have previously delivered consents in connection with the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation do not need to redeliver such consents or take any other action in response to this announcement in order to consent to the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation.

The 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation is being undertaken pursuant to the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated January 12, 2021 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, including by the press release dated January 20, 2021 and by this press release, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Except as set forth herein with respect to the 2043 Notes Expiration Date, the terms and conditions of the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation, as well as the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the 2043 Notes (the "2043 Notes Proposed Amendments"), remain the same as set forth and described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. In particular the Revocation Deadline (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) with respect to the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation has passed and is not being extended.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citi") is acting as the Solicitation Agent for the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is acting as the Information and Tabulation Agent for the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation. Questions or requests for assistance related to the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation or for additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be directed to Citi at +1 (212) 723-6106 (banks and brokers) and +1 (800) 558-3745 (all others, toll free), or to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), +1 (866) 356-7813 (all others, toll free) or by email at [email protected]. The Consent Solicitation Statement is available at: www.dfking.com/avon. Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over U.S.$1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Avon is a wholly owned subsidiary of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co Holding"). To learn more, please visit Natura &Co Holding's website at https://naturaeco.com/en/brands/avon/.

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the consummation of the 2043 Notes Consent Solicitation, including the timing thereof, the 2043 Notes Proposed Amendments and the execution of the supplemental indenture to effect the 2043 Notes Proposed Amendments. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Avon based on its management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avon, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include risks set forth in reports filed by Natura &Co Holding with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and by Avon with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made and Avon does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Viviane Behar de Castro, Investor Relations Officer, Natura &Co Holding

[email protected]

