Avon Products, Inc. To Create Leaner New York Operations

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE :AVP ) announced that as a further step in its ongoing plan to streamline the business to fuel growth, the Company plans to consolidate its U.S. operations into its existing facilities in Suffern, New York. This will include the sale of the Company's offices in Rye, New York, which is projected to be completed in 2019. The planned consolidation will also include workforce reductions of approximately 100 positions, consistent with the Company's previous restructuring disclosures.

"With Avon's international focus, simplifying our U.S. operations is a logical next step in providing fuel for growth, and a further example of our commitment to improve Avon's performance and become more fit for purpose," said Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO. "While decisions like these that impact our employees are never easy, we will manage the transition in a respectful and sensitive manner. I wish to thank all of our colleagues for their dedication to our growth plans to turnaround Avon."

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Avon's efforts to generate long-term profitable growth. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Contacts

INVESTORS:

Amy Greene

Vice President, Investor Relations, Avon Products, Inc.

914-935-2172

amy.greene@avon.com

MEDIA:

Chris Wermann

Group Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Avon Products, Inc.

+ 44(0) 7867185442

Chris.Wermann@avon.com

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.

